Election 2024: The illusion of division hits a tipping point
Trump's historic upset may reveal a path to bridging the political divide
  
Monica Harris
58
Weekly Roundup
Reading, watching, & listening list
  
FAIR

October 2024

From Concession Speeches to Constructive Dialogue
A post-election proposal
  
Jefferson Shupe
6
Weekly Roundup
Reading, watching, & listening list
  
FAIR
2
FAIR News: U.S. v. Skrmetti Amicus Brief
Newsletter
  
FAIR
1
The Path to Healing a Nation
Lessons from Terry Szuplat's latest book
  
Julian Adorney
7
Reflections and Gratitude One Year Later
A message from FAIR’s Executive Director
  
Monica Harris
 and 
Monica Harris
13
FAIR News: 2024 Election Substack Series
Newsletter
  
FAIR
1
Weekly Roundup
Reading, watching, & listening list
  
FAIR
Curating Courage
The fight for Jewish creative freedom in an increasingly antisemitic art world
  
Julia Wald
80
How I Found FAIR
I’m discovering that political tolerance isn't an invitation for relativism and immorality—but a pathway to understanding and peace.
  
Hana Halff
12
Weekly Roundup
Reading, watching, & listening list
  
FAIR
1
