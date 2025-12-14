Weekly Roundup
The Battle Over K–12 Ethnic Studies
For FAIR’s Substack, Ilana Cohen writes about how politicized curricula are replacing inquiry-based learning, and what parents and educators are doing in response.
By contrast, Constructive Ethnic Studies centers on the contributions of ethnic minorities to the development of the United States. This approach encourages student inquiry, presents multiple viewpoints, and includes analysis of race and racism—historically and in the modern era—without reducing students to predetermined roles. It helps students see themselves in the curriculum while fostering understanding of their peers without stereotyping or assigning blame.
Politicized Ethnic Studies models, on the other hand, encourage students to adopt specific ideological positions, engage in radical activism, and view themselves and others through a victim–oppressor framework.
Cancel Culture & the New Culture Wars ft. Michael Moynihan, John Wood Jr, Thomas Chatterton Williams
In this exclusive panel at the 2025 Global Free Speech Summit, FAIR Advisor John Wood Jr., Thomas Chatterton Williams, and moderator Michael Moynihan break down the moments that carved the major cultural and political divides of the last five years, from George Floyd’s death and the COVID-19 outbreak, to the Harper’s Letter controversy and the rise of a zero-sum approach to conflict, offering insight into why civil discourse has become so difficult and what it would take to restore meaningful dialogue.
Liberalism’s Lonely-Hearts Club
For Quillette, FAIR Advisor Jonathan Kay writes about how standing up for due process, free speech, civil liberties, intellectual pluralism, and scientific rigor doesn’t win you many friends these days.
Following a recent speech I gave to a free-thinking Toronto crowd, the organiser felt moved to explain to attendees that it was important to hear “diverse views.” This was a diplomatic reference to my (poorly received) observation that many self-described heterodox intellectuals who cheer on my opposition to trans-activist pseudoscience will also insist (falsely) that COVID vaccines don’t work and (also falsely) that anthropogenic global warming is a myth. Science isn’t a buffet where you get to pick and choose what proven truths to accept, I told them. Few in the crowd looked convinced.
Why Shadi Hamid Defends American Power | Hats Off with Imam Tom
Imam Tom sits down with FAIR Advisor Shadi Hamid for a candid conversation on U.S. hegemony, America’s role in the world, and the evolving experience of Muslim Americans.
Tucker and the Right
For First Things, Glenn Loury writes about the fracturing of the American right.
A mature conservatism recognizes that universal principles require concrete communities to sustain them, and that those communities are enriched rather than threatened by the presence of diverse histories and identities. The American nation is not a tribe but a covenant—a shared project rooted in moral aspiration and historical inheritance. Both black Americans and Jewish Americans have contributed vitally to that project, each in ways shaped by their distinctive histories. We are a more vital nation for that.
Great curation this week. The ethnic studies piece nails the core tension between inquiry vs indoctrination in classrooms. I've watched this play out in real time where critical thinking gets swapped for pre-packaged conclusions. The constructive model's focus on multiple viewpoints and student-led analysis is what actually builds engagement,not just compliance. Would love to see more case studies on schools successfully implementig the inquiry-based approach.