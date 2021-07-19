What is FAIR?

The Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR), is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing civil rights and liberties for all Americans, and promoting a common culture based on fairness, understanding, and humanity.



Our Mission

The FAIR Substack is a platform for original content that exemplifies FAIR’s commitment to pro-human values, free speech, and viewpoint diversity on issues relating to civil rights and civil discourse.

We offer:

An online magazine featuring essays, analyses, interviews, and reviews from members of FAIR’s Board of Advisors, FAIR community and chapter members, and other authors.

Two weekly newsletters: FAIR News and FAIR Weekly Roundup.

Why Subscribe?

When you subscribe, you ensure that every new article will be sent directly to your email inbox.

FAIR offers free and paid subscription plans. While we do not currently have premium content to provide paid subscribers, paid subscriptions assist in supporting FAIR’s work in all areas, including FAIR Substack.

Submit Your Article!

We want FAIR’s Substack to be the go-to publication for people interested in sharing and reading diverse perspectives on culture and civil rights. Whether you’re a seasoned author or an amateur writer with a story that can contribute to our mission of promoting fairness, understanding, and humanity, we would love to receive your stories, opinions, investigations, reviews, interviews, and more!

Please submit your piece to submissions@fairforall.org

Submission guidelines:

Complete articles only (i.e., no “works in progress”).

No previously published submissions.

We have no hard word count limits, but prefer submissions between 1,000 and 2,500 words.

In the email, please include a short personal introduction and brief (one paragraph) summary of the article.

For submissions that deal with time-sensitive subjects (i.e. breaking news stories), please put "Time-Sensitive" at the beginning of the subject line of your submission email.

We have a small, dedicated editorial team, and we carefully review every article submission. However, due to the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot always guarantee a response.

Comment Section Moderation Policy:

A core part of FAIR’s mission is to promote open, robust, and civil debate, even on the most difficult and sensitive topics. To that end, we encourage readers to freely share their views in comments to our Substack posts. However, personal attacks, abusive language, or incivility of any kind will not be tolerated. We believe such behavior does not promote the free and open exchange of ideas and stifles discussion by creating a hostile environment.

A first offense will lead to a warning from our team. Further offenses will result in a permanent ban.