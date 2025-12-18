The Toll of Cancellation on the Human Spirit

Please join us for an in depth discussion between FAIR Executive Director and FAIR in the Arts member Mary McDonald-Lewis! We will explore the human cost of cancellation, the spiritual and emotional dimensions that often go unseen, and the importance of building a culture where disagreement does not mean disposability. Our guest will share her story, her losses, her resilience, and her hope for a better future—one marked not by fear, but by exchange, openness, and shared humanity.

Register below or live stream on YouTube here!

Register

Mary McDonald-Lewis is an itinerant communicator. She has made her living as a teacher, public speaker, print and electronic journalist, and writer – from copywriter to freelance author to essayist and more. McDonald-Lewis is also a 40+-year union voice actor, known as Lady Jaye from GI Joe, as the voice of GM’s OnStar, as I.V.A.N. on Buzz Lightyear and countless more. She is an on-camera and stage actor, and theater director as well. In addition, for 20 years she’s worked as a dialect coach for film, television and theater, with clients like Patrick Stewart, Shohreh Aghdashloo, David Tennent, Robert Pattinson, Archie Panjabi, William Hurt, Thomasin McKenzie and dozens more.

McDonald-Lewis has endured three extreme cancellations in her art, which impacted her professional reputation, health and personal safety, threatened her financial security, cost her most of her friends, and drove her 3000 miles across country to escape the attacks. Then she was cancelled again in her new home. Now, as an exiled artist, instead of working in her fields she is speaking out for all creators, using her itinerant communication skills to (she hopes) inspire and encourage others to join her in this most important quest: to restore freedom to the arts.

Text FAIRFORALL to 707070 to donate to FAIR’s 250 for 250 Campaign.

FAIR News Podcast

For audio versions of our FAIR News and FAIR Weekly Roundup newsletters, subscribe and listen to FAIR News Weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or via RSS feed.

Join the FAIR Community

Join us, and become a member of FAIR.

Become a FAIR volunteer, or join a FAIR chapter.