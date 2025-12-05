Dear Friends of FAIR,

On December 2, 2025, FAIR filed a federal civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights against North Thurston Public Schools (NTPS) in Lacey, Washington. The complaint alleges violations of Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for sponsoring racially segregated staff events, despite being informed by FAIR of the legal violations one year earlier.

In November 2024, FAIR sent a detailed letter to NTPS Superintendent Troy Oliver explaining that the district’s planned “Educators of Color” event violated federal civil rights law. Our letter cited Supreme Court precedent including Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and explicitly urged the district to ensure all employees could attend regardless of race.

NTPS ignored FAIR’s guidance. On November 12, 2025, the district’s Equity and Languages Department sent an email inviting only “staff of color” to a December gathering. This time, the district attempted to conceal the discriminatory nature by avoiding public flyers and relying on a restricted email list and word-of-mouth among selected employees.

Multiple non-“staff of color” employees reported to FAIR that they believed they were excluded from the event. The message was unmistakable: North Thurston Public Schools was willing to openly defy federal civil rights law to maintain racially segregated programming.

As FAIR explained to NTPS last year, federal law prohibits public schools from separating employees or excluding them from benefits based on race. The Supreme Court has consistently held that all racial classifications—even those characterized as “benign” or “separate but equal” —must survive strict scrutiny, a standard that is rarely met.

In Students for Fair Admissions, the Court emphasized that “eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it” and that equal protection “cannot mean one thing when applied to one individual and something else when applied to a person of another color.” This principle applies with full force to employer-sponsored events that exclude staff based on skin color.

NTPS’s conduct represents more than a policy violation. By proceeding with racially exclusive events after receiving legal guidance, the district normalized discrimination and undermined equal treatment principles that civil rights laws protect. The district’s decision to obscure the 2025 event through private invitations suggests awareness of wrongdoing, which made the violation even more egregious.

Cases like North Thurston illustrate why FAIR’s work extends beyond litigation to education. Our American Experience Curriculum teaches students the constitutional principles that protect all Americans from discrimination—principles that some educators apparently never learned themselves.

FAIR has requested that OCR investigate NTPS, require the district to cease all racially segregated programming, mandate Title VI and VII compliance training for administrators, and issue a corrective notice acknowledging that such events are unlawful. We will continue monitoring this case and advocating for equal treatment for all employees.

As we approach our country’s 250th anniversary in 2026, we face a choice: Will we recommit to the constitutional guarantee of equal treatment, or will we allow institutions to resurrect the segregationist practices brave Americans fought to abolish?

FAIR’s work—from filing OCR complaints to developing a curriculum that teaches constitutional principles—depends on supporters who believe that civil rights protections must apply equally to everyone. Your contribution enables us to:

Challenge discriminatory policies through legal advocacy

Develop and implement curriculum that teaches constitutional principles

Train educators on civil rights compliance

Monitor institutions and hold them accountable

Your gift ensures that when schools violate civil rights law, FAIR can respond—and the next generation learns why discrimination is wrong, regardless of which groups it targets or what justifications are offered.

Donate to FAIR Today!

Because when institutions ignore guidance about civil rights violations, enforcement becomes necessary—and education becomes essential.

With gratitude,

Monica Harris

Executive Director

Donate to FAIR’s 250 for 250 Campaign

Text FAIRFORALL to 707070 to donate to FAIR’s 250 for 250 Campaign.

FAIR in Conversation - 2025 Year-End Open Discussion

Please Join FAIR in Conversation on December 10th at 7pm ET as we discussing key content and themes that are common among each of the previous FAIR in Conversation books; topics such as AI, Humanity, traditions and values are a few of the areas expected to engage participants. It will be an open discussion with the participants and FAIR’s facilitators. As we look at our year in review feel free to bring suggestions for FAIR in Conversation topics in the year ahead.

Register

Depoliticizing K-12 Education: What to Know, What to Do

K-12 schools nationwide are increasingly becoming infused with political agendas. Learn what politicization looks like throughout curricula, including in subjects such as Ethnic Studies. On December 16th at 8:30pm EST, join us to find out how ACES and FAIR are working to protect students and promote constructive, quality education, and what YOU can do in your own communities.

Register

The Toll of Cancellation on the Human Spirit

On December 18th at 7pm EST, we will explore the human cost of cancellation, the spiritual and emotional dimensions that often go unseen, and the importance of building a culture where disagreement does not mean disposability. Our guest Mary McDonald-Lewis will share her story, her losses, her resilience, and her hope for a better future—one marked not by fear, but by exchange, openness, and shared humanity.

Register

FAIR Educator Alliance 2025-2026

FAIR is launching the Educators Alliance for the 2025–2026 school year to equip PK–12 educators with the knowledge, strategies, and community support they need to foster schools that are more enriching and free from bias for students and educators.

Each monthly gathering will open with updates and presentations from FAIR staff, fellows, Chapter Leaders, and occasional guest speakers. Together, we’ll explore strategies for supporting educators, communities, and local chapters—and for advancing positive change at the local, regional, and national levels. Following presentations, participants will have space for open forum discussions to connect, seek advice, and coordinate on pressing issues in their schools. Breakout rooms will be divided into PK-6 and 7-12 grade levels with experienced teachers facilitating those conversations.

Meetings: First Thursday of each month at 7 PM ET via Zoom

Duration: 1 hour

Join Us!

FAIR News Podcast

For audio versions of our FAIR News and FAIR Weekly Roundup newsletters, subscribe and listen to FAIR News Weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or via RSS feed.

Join the FAIR Community

Join us, and become a member of FAIR.

Become a FAIR volunteer, or join a FAIR chapter.