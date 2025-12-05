Fair For All

Fair For All

Richard Bicker
1d

You failed to identify (and publicly name) the INDIVIDUALS responsible for NTPS' discriminatory policies and events. Assigning blame to an institution effectively absolves the individuals involved within that institution of any personal/professional taint associated with their reprehensible and illegal behavior. Doing so also allows such individuals to move on to other districts and professional positions with their reputations intact and their new employers unaware of their past misdeeds.

Name names, FAIR!

