Fair For All

Fair For All

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Bicker's avatar
Richard Bicker
10hEdited

Re: patting ourselves on the back for immigrant assimilation.

Um...Somalis anywhere in USA (see Minnesota, Maine, and Utah (yes, Utah!).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture