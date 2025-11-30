Text FAIRFORALL to 707070 to donate to FAIR’s 250 for 250 Campaign.

How Thomas Sowell Thankfully Made Me A Contrarian Educator

On October 20, 2025, the Hoover Institution honored Senior Fellow Thomas Sowell for a lifetime of fearless inquiry and principled scholarship. FAIR Advisor Ian Rowe spoke about how Thomas Sowell’s ideas influenced the development of Vertex Partnership Academies and how he helped him become a contrarian educator.

It is sheer blasphemy to criticize Brown v Board of Education. But it is this commitment to truth-telling that Thomas Sowell has practiced throughout his life to shatter unassailable myths, to buck conventional wisdom - not to be contrarian for contrarian sake, but to call out when there is evidence to the contrary. That’s what inspires me and so many school leaders across the country.

Read the Full Article

Migrants Need Western Futures. But They Don’t Have to Be in the West

For Tablet Magazine, FAIR Advisor Wilfred Reilly and Emmanual Amadife write about what they argue is the issue of our time: migration.

In the United States, the national population has transitioned from 80%-plus white in 1980 to 58.9% white in 2022, with this change driven almost entirely by Hispanic and Asian immigration. Our country has maintained a similar level of GDP per-capita and financial dominance during this era, but things seem to be going more roughly across the pond. In Europe, the nightly news has been filled for years with stories about “small boat” migrants—African and Arab men attempting to sail to England or the continental mainland on commandeered dinghies and pleasure yachts—and a disturbing scandal centered on “grooming gangs” of South Asian origin recently swept Britain.

Read the Full Article

Episode 176: Shadi Hamid on American Power

For Bookstack, FAIR Advisor Shadi Hamid speaks with Richard Aldous about his most recent book, The Case For American Power.

Listen to the Full Conversation

The Most Important Civics Lesson Schools Can Teach

For The Next 30 Years, FAIR Advisor Robert Pondiscio writes about why a generation raised to believe the world is against them won’t step forward to serve it.

Let me say a few more things about teaching and its role. Teaching is not performance. It’s not therapy. It’s not activism. It is the quiet, steady, faithful work of forming human beings. Yuval Levin, whose work I invoked a moment ago, has also written about how the institutions that are supposed to be molds of our character have become platforms for performance. Too many classrooms have drifted toward the platform model: my identity, my politics, my anxieties. But children don’t need our performance, and they certainly don’t need our anxieties. They need institutions that are molds—stable, trustworthy, and oriented toward the common good.

Read the Full Article

Swarthmore asks court to toss lawsuit filed by trans athlete kicked off women’s team

For The College Fix, Ethan Savka writes about Swarthmore College’s decision to ask a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed against it by a transgender athlete kicked off the women’s track team.

The Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism, a civil rights advocacy group, told The Fix that separating men and women’s sports is a legal requirement under Title IX, and that “this case sits at the center of a fundamental debate about fairness, inclusion, and the proper interpretation of civil rights law.” “Title IX’s original purpose was to ensure equal opportunities for biological females in education,” FAIR executive director Monica Harris said. “Colleges should develop transparent, evidence-based policies that acknowledge biological realities and prioritize fairness in competitive sports.” In 2020, the Supreme Court held that Title VII protected “gender identity” under the umbrella of the word “sex.” Under the Biden administration, Title IX was interpreted the same as Title VII. Harris said this interpretation is legally unsound.

Read the Full Article

A Retired Police Officer Posted a Meme. It Earned Him 37 Days in Jail.

For the New York Times, Greg Lukianoff writes about Larry Bushart’s arrest and its implications for American’s freedom of speech.

None of this diminishes the horror of Mr. Kirk’s killing. He was shot to death while speaking — apparently, for speaking — to students on a college campus. That violence sent a chilling message. It’s the same message jailing Mr. Bushart sends: Some ideas are too dangerous to express, and those who give voice to them may lose their lives, their liberty or their livelihood. The best way to honor Mr. Kirk is not to criminalize speech. It is to ensure that argument remains the alternative to violence. In a just society, people should not fear that they will be killed for their speech. And they should not fear that they will spend five minutes in jail — let alone five weeks — for sharing a nonthreatening meme.

Read the Full Article

FAIR News Podcast

For audio versions of our FAIR News and FAIR Weekly Roundup newsletters, subscribe and listen to FAIR News Weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or via RSS feed.

Join the FAIR Community

Join us, and become a member of FAIR.

Become a FAIR volunteer, or join a FAIR chapter.