K–12 education in the United States has undergone an unprecedented degree of politicization. Educators’ personal opinions and political advocacy have increasingly become focal points in the classroom. Instead of emphasizing academic rigor, critical thinking, and preparation for college or vocational paths, some districts now issue formal political statements, promote one-sided narratives, and overlook laws that prohibit using classrooms for personal advocacy.

This politicization spans multiple subject areas. In math, some districts have replaced traditional curricula with “equitable math,” eliminating honors classes and teaching that mathematics has been “used to disenfranchise people and communities of color.” (Seattle Math Framework, 2019) Under the banner of “equity,” many districts have removed advanced courses altogether.

History curricula have also shifted. Traditional objectives such as “Understand the founding ideals of American democracy” have been replaced with directives to “challenge outdated dominant narratives that reinforce hegemony in modern American history.” (San Mateo, 2024)

Ethnic Studies—especially in California—has become a national case study in how activist educators can reshape how students learn about identity, history, and civic engagement. Instead of maintaining the classroom as an academic environment, the course, in its “Liberated” form, is often used to advance educators’ personal political beliefs and biases. Where states require Ethnic Studies, the class typically replaces a semester of World History or U.S. History.

To the general public, Ethnic Studies is understood as an opportunity for students to learn about diverse communities, their histories, and their contributions to American society. In practice, however, many districts have adopted radicalized curricula focused almost entirely on power structures while promoting a narrow ideological framework without critical analysis. In San Francisco Unified, students are taught “essential” Ethnic Studies vocabulary such as “indoctrinate,” “oppress,” “marginalized,” “system,” and “privilege.” They are then instructed to categorize their own immutable characteristics—race, ethnicity, body size, sexuality, and economic status—and identify themselves as either “powerful” or “marginalized,” with no alternative categories. (SFUSD, 2024) This approach is often referred to as “Liberated Ethnic Studies.”

By contrast, Constructive Ethnic Studies centers on the contributions of ethnic minorities to the development of the United States. This approach encourages student inquiry, presents multiple viewpoints, and includes analysis of race and racism—historically and in the modern era—without reducing students to predetermined roles. It helps students see themselves in the curriculum while fostering understanding of their peers without stereotyping or assigning blame.

Politicized Ethnic Studies models, on the other hand, encourage students to adopt specific ideological positions, engage in radical activism, and view themselves and others through a victim–oppressor framework. In some districts, students are asked to identify “oppressors” in their own lives—including their school, parents, or religion. (Mountain View, 2023)

The Alliance for Constructive Ethnic Studies (ACES) was formed to help parents, educators, and communities navigate the rapid expansion of politicized Ethnic Studies programs. Most public schools in California have adopted some form of Ethnic Studies instruction, and a growing number of states are implementing their own guidelines or requirements. As a result, districts nationwide are overhauling history and social science curricula—often with limited transparency and minimal parent involvement.

ACES supports parents and collaborates with school districts to ensure that curricula remain academically rigorous, legally compliant, and free from political indoctrination.Recognizing this urgent need for balanced alternatives, FAIR has developed The American Experience curriculum—a comprehensive high school course that meets California Ethnic Studies standards while exploring diverse American experiences through constitutional frameworks rather than divisive power structures. FAIR’s curriculum uses primary sources and civil discourse techniques to help students understand what it means to be American in a pluralistic society. During our upcoming webinar, we’ll explore how this constructive approach provides the academically rigorous, legally compliant instruction that communities are demanding.

Please join us to learn how ACES and FAIR are working to protect students, promote constructive and high-quality education, and support communities seeking depoliticized, balanced instruction.

The Alliance for Constructive Ethnic Studies is a diverse, nonpartisan coalition working to remove narrow ideological agendas from curricula and foster K–12 Ethnic Studies that inspire mutual respect, counter racism, and celebrate the accomplishments of all ethnic groups.

