Fair For All

Fair For All

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JGB's avatar
JGB
9h

As a College STEM Professor (who teaches plenty of GE STEM courses to non-STEM students), I wonder if these Ethnic Studies programs are going to be any more effective than Math & Science education. Our Math & Science education does not 'stick' despite STEM educators striving tirelessly to make STEM fun, engaging and uplifting.

Although my state requires all students to pass an Algebra class to graduate from High School, a shockingly low number of college students understand the concept of a variable. An even more shocking low number of my non-STEM colleagues understand that concept! Many faculty _boast_ of their ignorance of Math (can you imagine a STEM professor bragging that she cannot read a newspaper?)

Further, studies show that adult science literacy is mostly due to informal science education (ie. Zoos, Museums, Planetariums, Aquariums, etc).

Word from the trenches is students are rebelling against this negative indoctrination - especially immigrant students who were raised by families who admire America and long dreamed of moving here. (How ironic that the same Liberals who love Immigrants try to persuade them to hate the land that they worked so hard to achieve!)

Still, Ethic studies provides jobs for people who majored in unmarketable fields.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lissa's avatar
Lissa
8h

The author writes “They are then instructed to categorize their own immutable characteristics—race, ethnicity, body size, sexuality, and economic status—and identify themselves as either “powerful” or “marginalized,” with no alternative categories. (SFUSD, …)

The greatness of America is that you can become a hyphenation of your ethnicity (the melding of American citizenship with your ancestors ethnicity if origin(s)) - that’s the great mutability of the United States. Economic status has been quite mutable in the US. It’s one reason why families and individuals want to emigrate from where they are to the US. I thought sexuality and body size are now very mutable - at least that’s what medicine, pharma, and surgeons tell us. And of course we are all a part of the human race - but it’s not okay to say this, right?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture