Dear Friends of FAIR,

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Judd and Chris Munce to our Board of Directors, effective 2025. These important additions reinforce FAIR’s commitment to principled leadership and operational excellence as we advance our mission of promoting civil rights, viewpoint diversity, and democratic discourse.

Chris Judd: Media Relations Professional and Former Elected Official

Chris Judd brings expertise in communications and public service to FAIR’s leadership. As a former journalist, elected local official, and legislative communications professional, he understands the critical intersection of media, policy, and public engagement that defines effective advocacy work.

Judd’s journalism career highlighted coverage of local government and breaking news through radio and newspaper reporting. This foundation in truthful, accessible communication directly aligns with FAIR’s commitment to open inquiry, evidence-based advocacy, and transparent public dialogue. His transition to legislative work encompassed media relations, speechwriting, and social media management, skills that are essential for FAIR’s expanding public outreach efforts.

Judd’s 15 years as an elected official include two terms on a public school board and seven years on a township board of supervisors in Pennsylvania. His extensive governance experience provides crucial insight into the educational and civic institutions where FAIR’s work has the greatest impact. Judd’s firsthand knowledge of school board dynamics will be especially valuable as FAIR continues to develop and implement the American Experience curriculum in classrooms next Fall.

Chris Munce: Distinguished Educator and Arts Leader

Chris Munce brings remarkable educational leadership and artistic excellence to FAIR’s Board. As a highly regarded choir director, conductor, and educator, Munce has demonstrated the transformative power of bringing diverse voices together in pursuit of shared excellence, a philosophy that directly parallels FAIR’’s commitment to uniting Americans across differences.

Munce’s credentials include a Master of Music in Choral Conducting from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory of Music and Dance, with graduate research focusing on early Baroque choral performance practice. Munce serves as director of Kantorei KC, a professional choir based in Kansas City, and has been a choral director at Lee’s Summit High School for 20 years, where his impact on music education exemplifies the kind of inspiring instruction that FAIR advocates. As host of the Choralosophy podcast, the world’s top-rated choir podcast for over four years, Munce has mastered the art of translating complex concepts into accessible, engaging content for professional audiences. His body of work has earned critical acclaim in The Kansas City Star and The Observer in London.

Munce’s dedication to educational excellence demonstrates the inclusive approach FAIR promotes through the American Experience curriculum. His platform-building expertise will prove invaluable as FAIR develops targeted marketing materials, and his success in audience-building positions him to help FAIR’s curriculum achieve maximum impact nationwide.

These new additions to our Board of Directors represent FAIR’s commitment to principled leadership and diverse expertise across multiple domains. Their appointments come at a critical moment as FAIR celebrates America’s 250th anniversary, positioning our educational philosophy within broader national conversations about democratic principles and civil discourse. Please join us in welcoming Chris Judd and Chris Munce to FAIR’s leadership team as we continue building a movement dedicated to fairness, understanding, and humanity.

With gratitude,

Monica Harris

Executive Director

