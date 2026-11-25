Dear Friends of FAIR,

Thanksgiving invites us to pause, reflect, and express gratitude for what we have been given. When I look back on this year at FAIR, what I see first is people: Chapter leaders who answered the call, members who wrote, testified, and signed their names, and donors who made it all possible. Today, I offer my deepest thanks to all of you in our community.

This year, FAIR showed up in the rooms where decisions about American life are made quietly, often with almost no one watching.

In September, we filed a formal comment with the U.S. Department of Education on its proposed accreditation rules, supporting viewpoint neutrality, academic freedom, and guardrails against all ideological mandates. Dr. Doug Novotny of FAIR in Medicine testified before NACIQI on the American Psychological Association’s accrediting commission, and our open letter urging the Department to affirm NACIQI’s recommendation is gathering signatures through Christmas. If you haven’t signed yet, there is still time.

In Washington State, we stood with women at the Washington Corrections Center for Women. In April, FAIR and the America First Policy Institute filed suit on behalf of Faith Booher-Smith. Weeks later, the U.S. Department of Justice opened an investigation into the state’s housing practices. This month, a unanimous federal jury in Tacoma affirmed what we have said all along: women in prison deserve to be safe. Much remains to be done, but this year brought real progress for some of the most vulnerable and least visible people in our country.

Our education work grew in ways that fill me with hope. This summer, FAIR introduced Many Stories, One Nation to school board members and education leaders nationwide at the School Boards for Academic Excellence conference in Charleston and to rural educators at the Utah Rural Schools Association conference in Cedar City. I also had the privilege of presenting FAIR’s curriculum to the Superintendent of Seattle Public Schools and school board members across Washington, parents and educators in Minnesota, and education advocates on California’s Central Coast. People who are passionate about our children’s education are reaching out for more adoption alternatives. Because educators have asked for flexibility, we’re expanding the course into a full-year course and aim to pilot it in classrooms in 2027.

Our Chapters continue to be the heart of FAIR. This fall, Sunil Wijeyesekera launched FAIR California, giving members from Redding to San Diego one place to gather, learn, and act together. Within weeks, the Chapter welcomed new members, recruited volunteer writers, and fielded invitations from coalitions, journalists, and fellow organizations that might never have found us otherwise.

We also celebrated the power of art and story. FAIR in Film brought audiences together for Speechless, Generation COVID, and the upcoming screening of White Guilt, raising funds for our 2027 Artist Grants. Karen Howes stepped up to helm FAIR in the Arts, Cathy Simpson continued her steady leadership of FAIR in Libraries, and we welcomed John Wood Jr. to our Board of Directors. Each of them strengthens our ability to reach people where they live, learn, and create.

Of course, this year also reminded us that progress is never guaranteed. We know the gains made for women, girls, students, and professionals can be undone as quickly as they were won. That reality makes me even more grateful for those who have stayed with us through quieter seasons, and for those who have recently come back.

Thanksgiving is a table that makes room for everyone. People of different faiths, politics, and family histories sit down together, share a meal, and recognize what they hold in common. FAIR’s mission reflects that same spirit: equal dignity for every person and a common culture strong enough to hold our differences.

As you gather with the people you love this week, please know how thankful I am for all of you. Your support, your voice, and your willingness to stand for principle over party keep FAIR’s work moving forward.

From all of us at FAIR, Happy Thanksgiving.

Monica Harris

Executive Director, FAIR

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Help us find your chapter

Looking for something compelling to watch over the holiday weekend? Join us for FAIR in Film’s screening of “White Guilt.” Ticket holders can stream the film anytime from Friday, November 27, through Monday, November 30th at midnight, then join filmmaker and FAIR Advisor Eli Steele for a live discussion on Tuesday, December 1, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets start at $10 and are on sale until 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday, November 30. Reserve your ticket today!

White Guilt

After the 1960s Civil Rights victories, white America stood accused and was desperate to regain moral authority and escape the stain of racism. That frantic need birthed white guilt, a moral collapse that replaced merit with victimhood, standards with excuses, and individual responsibility with grievance power.



The result: failing schools, dependency programs, racial division, riots, defund-the-police chaos—and now a global wave where Hamas’s October 7 atrocities are called “resistance,” campus antisemitism is tolerated, and anti-Western tribalism gains ground.



But if white guilt has already inverted good and evil… can America finally break free before the fear wins?

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Support the Film

Register Here

Educators Alliance

FAIR is continuing the Educators Alliance for the 2026-2027 school year to equip PK–12 educators with the knowledge, strategies, and community support they need to foster schools that are more enriching and free from bias for students and educators.

We are at a turning point for education—and with the relaunch of FAIR’s Educators Alliance, we have an opportunity to step beyond polarization and create classrooms rooted in curiosity, dignity, and respect.



Each monthly gathering will open with updates and presentations from FAIR staff, fellows, Chapter Leaders, and occasional guest speakers. Together, we’ll explore strategies for supporting educators, communities, and local chapters—and for advancing positive change at the local, regional, and national levels. Following presentations, participants will have space for open forum discussions to connect, seek advice, and coordinate on pressing issues in their schools. Breakout rooms will be divided into PK-6 and 7-12 grade levels with experienced teachers facilitating those conversations.



Educators will also be invited to contribute to a new FAIR in Education newsletter, showcasing stories, strategies, and resources from across the FAIR network.



Whether you are a teacher, paraprofessional, or administrator, join us as we continue the FAIR Educators Alliance and shape the future of education together.



There are 7 meetings to sign up for down below. Scroll to see all sessions!

Dec 3, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Every month on the First Thu, until Apr 1, 2027, 1 hr sessions, 7 occurrences

Register Here

15 DAYS on Capitol Hill

Join FAIR Artist and filmmaker Natalya Murakhver, a friend of FAIR through her work with Restore Childhood, for a special screening of 15 DAYS: The Real Story of America’s Pandemic School Closures, produced with Hawk Jensen and FAIR advisor Eli Steele. The event will feature Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a friend of FAIR and Director of the National Institutes of Health, as the keynote speaker, alongside Senator Ron Johnson and Murakhver.

The documentary investigates why U.S. schools remained closed longer than those in almost any other nation. Drawing on nearly 60 interviews with parents, children, medical experts, and policymakers, it exposes the learning loss, mental health crises, and inequality caused by prolonged closures. The film challenges the claim that officials did the best they could with the information available, examining how scientific evidence was ignored and how unions, activists, and political decisions shaped the crisis. By preserving the stories of families and advocates who fought to reopen schools, 15 DAYS serves as a historical record and a warning to protect future generations.

Dec 8, 2026 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Register Here

Introducing: Arts After Hours

FAIR in the Arts is launching Arts After Hours, a monthly Zoom gathering for FAIR artists, members, and guests to meet one another, exchange ideas, share opportunities, and strengthen the courageous creative community we are building together.

This isn’t a webinar or a formal presentation. It’s a gathering.

Come tell us what you’re working on. Bring an idea you’d like to explore, an opportunity you’d like to share, a question or project for other artists, or simply come to meet writers, actors, filmmakers, musicians, visual artists, and other creative people who believe that art flourishes through curiosity, independence, open inquiry, and the courage to create authentically.

We’ll gather thereafter on the third Wednesday of every month.

FAIR in the Arts is becoming more than a place to defend artistic freedom. We want it to be a place where artists can use that freedom to create, connect, collaborate, and help shape the culture around us. I really hope you’ll join us.

Date: Wednesday, December 16, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Every month on the third Wednesday.

Register Here

Note: Despite Zoom’s notice down below, FAIR maintains strict confidentiality of contact information provided.

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