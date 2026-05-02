Fair For All

Fair For All

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for the kids's avatar
for the kids
20h

Thank you!

I think one argument is that these men are at risk from other men, and the response is that they should of course be kept safe from other prisoners. But it's not the responsibility of the women prisoners to fix this, but of the state. They'd be safer out of prison, too, but we don't just, as a society, decide we should do that...

I believe (maybe someone can verify or tell me I'm wrong) that there was an idea originally of having a special area in the men's prisons, but that Chase Strangio and others did not want this (although some prisoners thought it was fine).

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Emmett Tatter's avatar
Emmett Tatter
18h

It’s very very true this article. And I wish they would look into Lowell CI in Florida DOC, for the woman there as well. It’s horrendous what those women have to deal with daily, and… nightly. (And side note, what does the one comment mean — they’d be safer out of prison, too?) anyways wrong is wrong no matter how anyone chooses to frame it.

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