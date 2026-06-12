Dear Friends of FAIR,

We’re thrilled to announce that FAIR will be attending the School Boards for Academic Excellence (SBAE) Summer Conference in Charleston, South Carolina. The event brings together school board members and education leaders from across the country who are navigating complex curriculum decisions for K-12 students. This will be an important opportunity for FAIR to introduce Many Stories, One Nation to those who often hold the greatest power in adoption conversations — and to show them a path to Ethnic Studies instruction without the polarization that has derailed adoption efforts in many communities.

Charleston itself holds particular significance this year. The historic city’s role in both America’s founding and the transatlantic slave trade illustrates the competing narratives that have often defined our national story. As our nation marks the 250th anniversary of its independence, Charleston reminds us that understanding America’s heritage requires grappling with competing narratives: the ideals enshrined in the Declaration of Independence alongside the lived realities of enslaved people, settlers, and immigrants whose stories are often omitted or minimized in textbooks. That complexity is not something we should dismiss or ignore; it’s the foundation of responsible and educated citizenship.

The question for education leaders is: how do we teach these stories in a way that brings communities together rather than dividing them? That question is what inspired FAIR to assemble our team of educators to create Many Stories, One Nation.

Our work in California, Oregon, and Minnesota has taught us that decisions about Ethnic Studies adoption are rarely made by educators alone. Administrators and school board members, too, have legitimate stakes in what students are taught, yet these stakeholders often operate in a vacuum. They face pressure to choose curricula, but lack the information they need to evaluate these options critically.

School boards want a curriculum that won’t create controversy — and won’t sanitize history. Does it reflect their community’s values? Will it prepare students for college and careers? Will parents be skeptical, and how will board members address their concerns? They want assurance that their adoption efforts won’t invite backlash in their communities.

In Charleston, we’ll have direct conversations with education leaders about how Many Stories, One Nation addresses the real pressures they face. We’ll walk them through lesson materials and explore what adoption will look like in their districts.

Board members gain confidence when they understand FAIR’s unique approach: students learn not just that groups experienced history differently, but why. Through primary sources and civil discourse methodology, Many Stories, One Nation teaches students to engage deeply with difficult history without the ideological freight that often triggers parent complaints. FAIR’s curriculum gives school boards what they need to lead: Ethnic Studies material that’s academically rigorous and defensible in their communities.

Board members are navigating pressures most people don’t see: the need for rigorous instruction, community trust, and curricula that won’t undermine their credibility. FAIR is bringing a solution specifically designed to address those pressures. This is partnership-building at the level where it matters most. Stay tuned — we’ll share what we learn from these conversations in Charleston in our next update!

With gratitude,

Monica Harris

Executive Director, FAIR

The War on Words: A Conversation with Nadine Strossen

From college campuses to corporate boardrooms to the chambers of Congress, the pressure to restrict speech is intensifying, and it’s coming from every direction. Nadine Strossen and Greg Lukianoff have heard every argument for censorship, and they take each one apart in their new book, The War On Words: 10 Arguments Against Free Speech―And Why They Fail.

Join Fair For All’s Executive Director Monica Harris on Thursday June 11th, 4pm PT / 7pm ET, for a conversation with Strossen, a member of FAIR’s Board of Advisors and former ACLU president, as they dissect the case for censorship and what it will take to defend free expression in an era that is increasingly hostile to it.

This webinar will be livestreamed on FAIR’s X, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Zoom.

Register Here

The Canadian Free Speech Crisis with Lisa Bildy

Canada shares our values, our language, and our legal traditions — yet free speech there is under pressure in ways that would have been unimaginable a decade ago. FAIR Advisor Lisa Bildy of the Free Speech Union of Canada will walk us through the landscape: who’s being silenced, who’s pushing back, and the cultural pressures that are reshaping expression north of the border. Join us for a candid look at what’s happening in Canada and why it matters for all of us.

Register Here

FAIR in Conversation is Back!

FAIR in Conversation has relaunched with a new monthly format built for this moment. We’re leaning away from books and into the issues themselves: the debates, decisions, and developments that are defining what fairness, free speech, and equal dignity mean in America, and beyond, right now.

Each session will center on a pressing topic of the day, drawing on a curated mix of articles, book summaries, short essays, podcasts, films, and other multimedia resources to ground the conversation before opening the floor for discussion.

Sessions will be virtual, open to all FAIR members, and designed to be as accessible as they are substantive. You don’t need to have read anything in advance. Just bring your curiosity, your willingness to listen, and your commitment to engage in good faith.

These are exactly the conversations America needs now, and we are committed to modeling them. Sessions will run monthly through September 23rd. We hope you’ll join us!

Register Here

FAIR Educators Alliance 2025-2026

Join the FAIR Educators Alliance for the 2025–2026 school year to equip PK–12 educators with the knowledge, strategies, and community support they need to foster schools that are more enriching and free from bias for students and educators.

Each monthly gathering will open with updates and presentations from FAIR staff, fellows, Chapter Leaders, and occasional guest speakers. Together, we’ll explore strategies to support educators, communities, and local chapters—and to advance positive change at the local, regional, and national levels.

Following the presentations, participants will have space for open-forum discussions to connect, seek advice, and coordinate on pressing issues in their schools. Breakout rooms will be divided into PK-6 and 7-12 grade levels with experienced teachers facilitating those conversations.

Meetings: First Thursday of each month at 7 PM ET via Zoom Duration: 1 hour

Join Us!

Note to readers: We have paused the FAIR News podcast. If you prefer listening, rather than reading these newsletters, an audio version is available directly on the Substack app. Thank you for tuning in!

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