Fair For All

Fair For All

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Tom Burnett
1h

Or to say it better, there ran 43 to one side and 2 to the other side.

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Tom Burnett's avatar
Tom Burnett
1h

Newly acquired young adult fiction in a small Montana library ran 43-2 to one side of the worldview divide, of those books that contained ideology.

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