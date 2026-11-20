Dear FAIR community,

Many of us are preparing for Thanksgiving, a holiday centered on gratitude and breaking bread with friends and family who don’t always see the world the way we do. In that spirit, I want to invite you to one more gathering: the final screening in our fall FAIR in Film series.

For decades, Shelby Steele has been one of the most courageous voices on race in America. He is a senior fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution and came of age as an activist in the civil rights movement. He has also spent his career asking a question that bedevils America: what became of the movement’s promise? In his 2006 book White Guilt, Shelby argued that after the 1960s, America’s institutions began chasing moral redemption instead of genuine opportunity. In his view, this effort left everyone worse off and was most damaging to the people it claimed to help.

You don’t have to agree with Shelby to appreciate why his central question deserves serious attention today: What happens when a society values moral posturing over truth, standards and individual responsibility?

That question lies at the heart of White Guilt, the new documentary by his son, filmmaker Eli Steele. Eli has directed and produced more than twenty films, including What Killed Michael Brown?, a collaboration with his father. White Guilt is a vivid portrait of one man’s life and the ideas that have shaped our schools, our workplaces and our public debate.

I’m especially proud to close our fall series with this film because it reflects so much of what FAIR stands for: the right to ask hard questions and the freedom of artists to tell stories some would prefer we not see.

We’ve set up this screening a little differently from others FAIR has hosted. Instead of asking you to log on at a set time, we’re giving you the opportunity to view the film on your schedule over the holiday weekend.

Buy your ticket in support of the film and our artists ($10, $15, $25) here:

White Guilt Screening ticket + $15 support — $25

White Guilt Screening ticket + $5 support — $15

White Guilt Screening ticket — $10

Watch at your convenience: Ticket holders will receive a personal FAIR access code and can watch White Guilt anytime from Friday, November 27 through Tuesday, December 1st.

Join the conversation on Tuesday, December 1st at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT: Come with the film fresh in your mind for a live discussion with Eli Steele and your questions for the Q&A portion of the event.

We’ll email your access code to the film and the link to the December 1st discussion after you register. Please check your inbox (including your spam folder) over the weekend.

When you buy a ticket to White Guilt, you also support courageous artists who are willing to tell the stories others won’t. Proceeds from all three fall screenings go toward FAIR in the Arts’ 2027 Artist Grants. These grants will help filmmakers, writers and other creators produce work that mainstream institutions are often reluctant to back. In our “Artists at Work” series, Karen Howes, who leads FAIR in the Arts, will introduce you to these artists and their projects so you can see what your support makes possible and why we hope to fund more projects in the future.

Thank you to everyone who joined us for the screenings of Speechless and Generation COVID this fall. Your support carried this series, and I’d love for you to help us finish strong.

One final request: please forward this to a friend, a family member, or someone who sees things differently than you do. These conversations are better with more voices, and Thanksgiving weekend may be the perfect time to watch together.

From all of us at FAIR, I wish you and your loved ones a warm and peaceful Thanksgiving.

I hope to see you on December 1st!

Monica Harris

Executive Director, FAIR

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White Guilt

After the 1960s Civil Rights victories, white America stood accused and was desperate to regain moral authority and escape the stain of racism. That frantic need birthed white guilt, a moral collapse that replaced merit with victimhood, standards with excuses, and individual responsibility with grievance power.



The result: failing schools, dependency programs, racial division, riots, defund-the-police chaos—and now a global wave where Hamas’s October 7 atrocities are called “resistance,” campus antisemitism is tolerated, and anti-Western tribalism gains ground.



But if white guilt has already inverted good and evil… can America finally break free before the fear wins?

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Support the Film

Register Here

Educators Alliance

FAIR is continuing the Educators Alliance for the 2026-2027 school year to equip PK–12 educators with the knowledge, strategies, and community support they need to foster schools that are more enriching and free from bias for students and educators.

We are at a turning point for education—and with the relaunch of FAIR’s Educators Alliance, we have an opportunity to step beyond polarization and create classrooms rooted in curiosity, dignity, and respect.



Each monthly gathering will open with updates and presentations from FAIR staff, fellows, Chapter Leaders, and occasional guest speakers. Together, we’ll explore strategies for supporting educators, communities, and local chapters—and for advancing positive change at the local, regional, and national levels. Following presentations, participants will have space for open forum discussions to connect, seek advice, and coordinate on pressing issues in their schools. Breakout rooms will be divided into PK-6 and 7-12 grade levels with experienced teachers facilitating those conversations.



Educators will also be invited to contribute to a new FAIR in Education newsletter, showcasing stories, strategies, and resources from across the FAIR network.



Whether you are a teacher, paraprofessional, or administrator, join us as we continue the FAIR Educators Alliance and shape the future of education together.



There are 7 meetings to sign up for down below. Scroll to see all sessions!

Dec 3, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Every month on the First Thu, until Apr 1, 2027, 1 hr sessions, 7 occurrences

Register Here

15 DAYS on Capitol Hill

Join FAIR Artist and filmmaker Natalya Murakhver, a friend of FAIR through her work with Restore Childhood, for a special screening of 15 DAYS: The Real Story of America’s Pandemic School Closures, produced with Hawk Jensen and FAIR advisor Eli Steele. The event will feature Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a friend of FAIR and Director of the National Institutes of Health, as the keynote speaker, alongside Senator Ron Johnson and Murakhver.

The documentary investigates why U.S. schools remained closed longer than those in almost any other nation. Drawing on nearly 60 interviews with parents, children, medical experts, and policymakers, it exposes the learning loss, mental health crises, and inequality caused by prolonged closures. The film challenges the claim that officials did the best they could with the information available, examining how scientific evidence was ignored and how unions, activists, and political decisions shaped the crisis. By preserving the stories of families and advocates who fought to reopen schools, 15 DAYS serves as a historical record and a warning to protect future generations.

Dec 8, 2026 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Register Here

Introducing: Arts After Hours

FAIR in the Arts is launching Arts After Hours, a monthly Zoom gathering for FAIR artists, members, and guests to meet one another, exchange ideas, share opportunities, and strengthen the courageous creative community we are building together.

This isn’t a webinar or a formal presentation. It’s a gathering.

Come tell us what you’re working on. Bring an idea you’d like to explore, an opportunity you’d like to share, a question or project for other artists, or simply come to meet writers, actors, filmmakers, musicians, visual artists, and other creative people who believe that art flourishes through curiosity, independence, open inquiry, and the courage to create authentically.

We’ll gather thereafter on the third Wednesday of every month.

FAIR in the Arts is becoming more than a place to defend artistic freedom. We want it to be a place where artists can use that freedom to create, connect, collaborate, and help shape the culture around us. I really hope you’ll join us.

Date: Wednesday, December 16, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Every month on the third Wednesday.

Register Here

Note: Despite Zoom’s notice down below, FAIR maintains strict confidentiality of contact information provided.

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