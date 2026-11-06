Dear FAIR community,

The midterms are behind us. The ads are off the air and the yard signs are coming down. For the first time in months, we have space to think about something other than politics, and FAIR would like to use it for a conversation that should never have been partisan: what happened to our children during the pandemic, and what we owe them now.

Next Wednesday is Veterans Day. We’ll honor the men and women who served to protect our freedoms and the civil society those freedoms make possible. That evening, FAIR in Film will screen Generation COVID, a documentary co-directed by Andrew James and Jennifer Sey. We at FAIR can’t think of a better way to honor our veterans’ service than to look honestly at how we protect the generation coming up behind us.

Some children came through the lockdowns relatively unscathed, but millions did not. Lengthy school closures and isolation left lasting damage: lost learning, stalled development, and a mental health toll we are still measuring. Generation COVID goes straight to questions at the heart of FAIR’s work: What happens when the institutions entrusted with our children’s well-being stop listening to the people they serve? And what happens to a society when questioning the “official” consensus starts to feel dangerous? After the film, I’ll sit down with Jennifer for a live conversation and Q&A, and I’d love for you to be part of it.

Here’s everything you need to reserve your seat:

Wednesday, November 11

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Film (approx. 2 hours), followed by a live conversation and Q&A with Jennifer Sey

Tickets: Suggested donation of $10-25

Purchase tickets here

Generation COVID is the second of three fall FAIR in Film screenings supporting our 2027 Artist Grant campaign. When you register, you help showcase and fund artists who are brave enough to make honest, independent work.

If you can’t join us on the 11th, mark your calendar for Eli Steele’s White Guilt on Tuesday, December 1.

The political season is behind us, but the work of repairing what our children lost is not. I hope you’ll spend Veterans Day evening with us.

One last favor: if a parent, teacher, or friend comes to mind as you read this, please forward it to them. This film is for anyone who cares about kids, and I’d be delighted to welcome them.

I hope to see you Wednesday!

Monica Harris

Executive Director, FAIR

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FAIR in Film presents: An Exclusive Screening of Generation Covid

An entire generation of children and families were deeply harmed by the response to Covid, resulting in half of American public schools being closed for nearly two years. The fallout has been a society-destroying scandal that our elected officials are still too afraid to address. Long past the time when adults resumed normalcy, American school children were onerously restricted, locked out of school and other social and developmental activities, kept alone and isolated and forced onto screens – all in spite of clear data showing Covid posed little threat to the young and healthy.

Generation Covid is the story of a forgotten generation who endured the biggest civil rights violations in a century, the largest propaganda campaign in American history and industrial scale censorship in spite of clear, incontrovertible evidence that lockdowns, school closures, vaccine mandates and forced masking were useless and harmful. Politicians and public health officials’ worst authoritarian impulses took hold and the press failed to hold power to account, leaving children voiceless.

Despite clear and incontrovertible real-time evidence of the harms being done, especially to the poor and working class, powerful forces sought to censor, silence and vilify anyone who questioned the efficacy of these unprecedented and unscientific decisions, and our children are still paying the price.

We all are.

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Time: 7pm EST/4pm PST (until about 10:00pm EST)

Film: ~120 minute run time + 30 minute discussion

Register Here

Introducing: Arts After Hours

FAIR in the Arts is launching Arts After Hours, a monthly Zoom gathering for FAIR artists, members, and guests to meet one another, exchange ideas, share opportunities, and strengthen the courageous creative community we are building together.

This isn’t a webinar or a formal presentation. It’s a gathering.

Come tell us what you’re working on. Bring an idea you’d like to explore, an opportunity you’d like to share, a question or project for other artists, or simply come to meet writers, actors, filmmakers, musicians, visual artists, and other creative people who believe that art flourishes through curiosity, independence, open inquiry, and the courage to create authentically.

We’ll gather thereafter on the third Wednesday of every month.

FAIR in the Arts is becoming more than a place to defend artistic freedom. We want it to be a place where artists can use that freedom to create, connect, collaborate, and help shape the culture around us. I really hope you’ll join us.

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Every month on the third Wednesday.

Register Here

Educators Alliance

FAIR is continuing the Educators Alliance for the 2026-2027 school year to equip PK–12 educators with the knowledge, strategies, and community support they need to foster schools that are more enriching and free from bias for students and educators.

We are at a turning point for education—and with the relaunch of FAIR’s Educators Alliance, we have an opportunity to step beyond polarization and create classrooms rooted in curiosity, dignity, and respect.



Each monthly gathering will open with updates and presentations from FAIR staff, fellows, Chapter Leaders, and occasional guest speakers. Together, we’ll explore strategies for supporting educators, communities, and local chapters—and for advancing positive change at the local, regional, and national levels. Following presentations, participants will have space for open forum discussions to connect, seek advice, and coordinate on pressing issues in their schools. Breakout rooms will be divided into PK-6 and 7-12 grade levels with experienced teachers facilitating those conversations.



Educators will also be invited to contribute to a new FAIR in Education newsletter, showcasing stories, strategies, and resources from across the FAIR network.



Whether you are a teacher, paraprofessional, or administrator, join us as we continue the FAIR Educators Alliance and shape the future of education together.



There are 7 meetings to sign up for down below. Scroll up and down below to see all of the sessions!

Dec 3, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Every month on the First Thu, until Apr 1, 2027, 1 hr sessions, 7 occurrences

Register Here

Note: Despite Zoom’s notice down below, FAIR maintains strict confidentiality of contact information provided.

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