Fair For All

Fair For All

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
19h

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/the-human-instability-principle

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Sheldon W. Helms's avatar
Sheldon W. Helms
15h

I’m confused. I’m being asked to sign an open letter, urging a temporary suspension of a body within the APA due to complaints about antisemitism, but I am not being told what those complaints were, and I’m not being given any evidence regarding whether these programs actually do create a hostile environment for Israel, Israeli and other Jewish students.

Why would I sign a letter without knowing the evidence that would lead me to sign it?

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