Dear Friends of FAIR,

This week, FAIR launched an Open Letter calling for approval of a federal advisory committee’s recommendation to suspend, for one year, the federal recognition of the American Psychological Association’s Commission on Accreditation (APA-CoA). By signing the letter, professionals and the public can make their views known before the final decision is made.

The letter makes one request: that the U.S. Department of Education accept the recommendation of the National Advisory Committee on Institutional Quality and Integrity (NACIQI) in full, without softening it.

On September 24, NACIQI voted 7–4 to recommend the suspension after finding that the Commission “failed to address the pervasive culture of antisemitism within the programs that it accredits.” APA-CoA oversees more than 1,300 doctoral, internship, and postdoctoral programs in health-service psychology, the programs that train the nation’s future clinicians.

FAIR makes three arguments.

First, oversight cannot be outsourced. The Commission renewed accreditation for George Washington University’s clinical psychology program in 2025, months after the university entered a resolution agreement with the Department’s Office for Civil Rights over complaints that included allegations from Jewish and Israeli students in that program. The Commission later said it had never been informed of the complaints. An accreditor that learns about civil rights problems in its own programs only after federal investigators have done the work is not providing credible, independent oversight.

Second, a little-used complaint channel is a warning sign, not a defense. The Commission has noted it received only two antisemitism complaints in its accredited programs. Students took their concerns to universities, federal investigators, and Congress — but not to the body responsible for their programs. This shows the Commission’s system is not reaching the people it exists to protect.

Third, the remedy is proportionate. A suspension would not close any program, revoke any degree, or touch any psychologist’s license. As a programmatic accreditor, APA-CoA is not a gatekeeper for federal student aid, and the Commission would remain recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. The suspension would hold the field’s accreditor, for one year, to the standard it applies to everyone else, and leave a clear path to restored recognition.

The letter builds on FAIR’s broader work on accreditation reform. In September, FAIR filed a formal comment supporting the Department’s proposed rules requiring accreditors to act neutrally with respect to viewpoint and to consider whether the schools they accredit protect academic freedom. At the NACIQI hearing, Douglas Novotny, Ph.D., Director of FAIR in Medicine testified on APA-CoA’s renewal.

NACIQI listened. The committee reached an independent judgment after hearing from the public and departed from the recommendation of the Department of Education’s own staff, who had advised continued recognition. Now the people who care about fair treatment in professional training have a chance to make sure that recommendation stands.

No deadline has been announced for the Under Secretary’s decision, which makes early support especially valuable. Signatures gathered now will be delivered to the Department of Education. Add your name today to the Open Letter to the Department of Education, and share it with colleagues who believe every student and trainee deserves equal treatment.

In just a few weeks, FAIR has filed a formal comment on federal accreditation rules, testified before NACIQI, and launched this Open Letter. Accreditation decisions shape what future clinicians, lawyers, and educators are taught, and FAIR is making sure the public’s voice is part of that process.

Donate today to help FAIR expand this work across the professions, from psychology and medicine to law and education. Every contribution, no matter the size, keeps FAIR in the rooms where these decisions are made.

Thank you for standing with FAIR.

With gratitude,

Monica Harris

Executive Director, FAIR

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FAIR in Film presents: An Exclusive Screening of “Speechless”

Private first time screening to a US audience.

Join FAIR for an exclusive screening of Speechless, a provocative documentary exploring the battle over free speech on college campuses and what it means for the future of higher education and democracy.

The film—which is now available to a U.S. audience for the first time—is a gripping investigation into the breakdown of open inquiry in the very institutions meant to protect it, and what happens to a democracy when it loses faith in free speech, honest disagreement, and the hard work of conversation.

The post-film discussion will include several renowned panelists, offering a range of perspectives on the issues explored in the film.

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Film: ~120 minute run time + 45 minute discussion

Register Here

Introducing: Arts After Hours

FAIR in the Arts is launching Arts After Hours, a monthly Zoom gathering for FAIR artists, members, and guests to meet one another, exchange ideas, share opportunities, and strengthen the courageous creative community we are building together.

This isn’t a webinar or a formal presentation. It’s a gathering.

Come tell us what you’re working on. Bring an idea you’d like to explore, an opportunity you’d like to share, a question or project for other artists, or simply come to meet writers, actors, filmmakers, musicians, visual artists, and other creative people who believe that art flourishes through curiosity, independence, open inquiry, and the courage to create authentically.

Our first After Hours gathering will be held Wednesday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET, and we’ll gather thereafter on the third Wednesday of every month.

FAIR in the Arts is becoming more than a place to defend artistic freedom. We want it to be a place where artists can use that freedom to create, connect, collaborate, and help shape the culture around us. I really hope you’ll join us.

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Every month on the third Wednesday.

Register Here

Educators Alliance

FAIR is continuing the Educators Alliance for the 2026-2027 school year to equip PK–12 educators with the knowledge, strategies, and community support they need to foster schools that are more enriching and free from bias for students and educators.

We are at a turning point for education—and with the relaunch of FAIR’s Educators Alliance, we have an opportunity to step beyond polarization and create classrooms rooted in curiosity, dignity, and respect.



Each monthly gathering will open with updates and presentations from FAIR staff, fellows, Chapter Leaders, and occasional guest speakers. Together, we’ll explore strategies for supporting educators, communities, and local chapters—and for advancing positive change at the local, regional, and national levels. Following presentations, participants will have space for open forum discussions to connect, seek advice, and coordinate on pressing issues in their schools. Breakout rooms will be divided into PK-6 and 7-12 grade levels with experienced teachers facilitating those conversations.



Educators will also be invited to contribute to a new FAIR in Education newsletter, showcasing stories, strategies, and resources from across the FAIR network.



Whether you are a teacher, paraprofessional, or administrator, join us as we continue the FAIR Educators Alliance and shape the future of education together.



There are 7 meetings to sign up for down below. Scroll up and down below to see all of the sessions!

Nov 5, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Every month on the First Thu, until Apr 1, 2027, 1 hr sessions, 7 occurrences

Register Here

FAIR in Film presents: An Exclusive Screening of Generation Covid

An entire generation of children and families were deeply harmed by the response to Covid, resulting in half of American public schools being closed for nearly two years. The fallout has been a society-destroying scandal that our elected officials are still too afraid to address. Long past the time when adults resumed normalcy, American school children were onerously restricted, locked out of school and other social and developmental activities, kept alone and isolated and forced onto screens – all in spite of clear data showing Covid posed little threat to the young and healthy.

Generation Covid is the story of a forgotten generation who endured the biggest civil rights violations in a century, the largest propaganda campaign in American history and industrial scale censorship in spite of clear, incontrovertible evidence that lockdowns, school closures, vaccine mandates and forced masking were useless and harmful. Politicians and public health officials’ worst authoritarian impulses took hold and the press failed to hold power to account, leaving children voiceless.

Despite clear and incontrovertible real-time evidence of the harms being done, especially to the poor and working class, powerful forces sought to censor, silence and vilify anyone who questioned the efficacy of these unprecedented and unscientific decisions, and our children are still paying the price.

We all are.

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Time: 7pm EST/4pm PST (until about 10:00pm EST)

Film: ~120 minute run time + 30 minute discussion

Register Here

Note: Despite Zoom’s notice down below, FAIR maintains strict confidentiality of contact information provided.

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