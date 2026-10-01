Fair For All

Fair For All

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for the kids
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There are some great recent interviews on Informed Dissent about librairies, with an interest in gender medicine, which discusses many aspects of this, also!

https://informeddissentpodcast.substack.com/p/overdue-libraries-and-the-gender

https://informeddissentpodcast.substack.com/p/overdue-libraries-and-the-gender-88a

https://informeddissentpodcast.substack.com/p/overdue-finding-library-neutrality

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