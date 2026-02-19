Fair For All

Discussion about this post

Removing "all books published before 2008" is dystopian science fiction. It's Fahrenheit 451 level insanity. It's Orwellian. It's as scary as "thank Uni"... I guess we're in a brave new world...

Maybe they would know that if they had actually read any of those books before throwing them out.

Oh well... who is John Galt, anyway?

Thanks for this! Our local leaders and librarians have been turning our libraries into centers of social justice activism. It’s not clear to me that my library is actively banning books, but what they do is purchase many copies of the books they want us to read, recommend them, and place them in prominent places. They are not subtle about it. They have special areas dedicated to books that advocate for Black, Indigenous, Trans, and Queer “resistance” and “liberation”, arguing that they have a responsibility to “center historically marginalized communities”.

Libraries should be places to think freely, not places that tell us what to think. They should embrace our common humanity, not highlight our immutable characteristics, but they are doing the opposite. It’s part of a movement to “decolonize” libraries.

I also wrote about this recently, so if you’re interested, it’s on my Substack. We may be an extreme example of what the decolonized library looks like, but it seems to be a trend. Next time you see a bond measure to “improve” your libraries, look and listen carefully to what they are telling you.

