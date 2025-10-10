Last month, Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed during a Turning Point event at Utah Valley University.

Not long afterward, I found myself wondering:

Had Charlie Kirk written any books?

Were his books available through my local library system?

And were libraries responding appropriately by purchasing additional copies to meet the sudden surge in demand?

It turns out the answers are:

Yes, Charlie Kirk has written several books. His most recent, Right Wing Revolution: How to Beat the Woke and Save the West, was published in 2024.

Yes, every Charlie Kirk book in my state’s library system appears to be on hold.

To answer the third question—how libraries are responding to what we might call the “Charlie Kirk Book Challenge”—it helps to examine “holds ratios.” This metric compares the number of patrons’ holds on a book to the number of copies available within a library consortium. When a sudden spike in interest occurs, libraries are expected to purchase additional copies to meet that demand. Comparing the holds ratio for available copies versus available plus “on order” copies shows whether libraries are responding effectively. If they are, the second ratio should be significantly lower.

Figure 1 illustrates this for Right Wing Revolution, Kirk’s most recent title. I looked at Massachusetts library consortia with a large proportion of public libraries—academic libraries are not a good fit for a book like this. A high holds ratio indicates that demand greatly exceeds supply; a ratio of around 1:1 is ideal, meaning one patron waiting per copy.

Most, but not all, Massachusetts consortia are responding adequately. Either the existing holds ratios are reasonable, or libraries are ordering more copies to meet demand. Unfortunately, the NOBLE (North of Boston Library Exchange) system has zero copies of Right Wing Revolution and, as of now, no plans to purchase any—disregarding the clear interests of some of their patrons.

Elsewhere, the situation is worse. The Allegheny County, Pennsylvania library system, with roughly 75 libraries, has only one copy of Right Wing Revolution—and 53 holds. One more copy is on order, which will still leave a ratio of 26:1. At that rate, the last person in line could wait six months to a year. Montgomery County, Pennsylvania has no copies at all, and a retired librarian in Oregon told me that there is just one public library copy in the entire state.

This year, the American Library Association (ALA) has designated October 5–11 as “Banned Books Week.” During this annual event, libraries across the country celebrate their supposed courage in resisting “book bans” and “censorship.” Many claim that left-wing censorship doesn’t exist—though most of us know better. In blue states, librarians often deride other states for their supposed intolerance, while promoting “banned book” lists that, in reality, consist of titles readily available everywhere. These lists function more as marketing tools than statements of principle.

So, will libraries include Charlie Kirk’s books in their “Banned Books Week” displays this year, praising their own bravery for defending the “freedom to read”? I doubt it. Instead, they’ll proudly display titles like Randi Weingarten’s Why Fascists Fear Teachers—for which the Allegheny County system has 15 copies to satisfy just 11 holds. For many librarians, personal sympathies clearly align with Weingarten’s views, not Kirk’s.

What will compel libraries—such as NOBLE in Massachusetts or Allegheny County in Pennsylvania—to treat all patrons fairly, regardless of ideology?

I propose total transparency, enforced by legislation. Each year, libraries should be required to publish detailed reports showing the number of items purchased, weeded, lost, and checked out. If purchasing decisions reveal ideological favoritism rather than responsiveness to patron demand, that would be evident in the data.

The issue is urgent. Many libraries are actively “weeding” books that conflict with prevailing ideologies. Once removed, these books are unlikely to return. The time to demand accountability—and to legislate transparency—is now.

Share

We welcome you to share your thoughts on this piece in the comments below. Click here to view our comment section moderation policy.

The opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect those of the Fair For All or its employees.

In keeping with our mission to promote a common culture of fairness, understanding, and humanity, we are committed to including a diversity of voices and encouraging compassionate and good-faith discourse.

We are actively seeking other perspectives on this topic and others. If you’d like to join the conversation, please send drafts to submissions@fairforall.org.