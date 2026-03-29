Courage is Contagious: How I Remembered I was a Theatre Artist

For FAIR’s Substack, Artist Grant winner Mary Poindexter McLaughlin shares her journey from ostracization in the theatre world to finding support and community again, including through FAIR in the Arts. She warns that the greatest threat to the arts may be self-censorship, not disagreement, and shows how courage spreads when people speak their minds.

What I’ve discovered is that bravery is contagious. The playwrights of [Playwright’s Think Tank] do not all agree with one another on much of anything, but they speak their minds freely and send their works out into the world, regardless of the reception. And regularly sharing the company of such people has strengthened my resolve to do the same. My desire to self-censor is all but gone. Now, when fellow theatre artists make political comments that assume consensus on a multitude of topics, I rarely default into, “Why jeopardize these burgeoning relationships?” Instead, I act from, “I’ll bet we can agree on at least some part of this issue.” Instinctive, preemptive self-muzzling is what I see as the greatest threat to the arts, specifically within the theatre community. Based on my own experience and that of fellow PTT members and other Substackers who left the theatre, I know I’m not alone.

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The Democratic Case Against the Term "Far-Right"

For The Certainty Trap, FAIR Advisor Ilana Redstone argues that labeling ideas “far-right” shuts down democratic debate. When political disagreement is recast as moral disqualification, she writes, argument gives way to dismissal, undermining the very premise of pluralism.

In the current context, “that’s far right” does the same work as “that’s racist.” Both convert a position that could be argued with into one that can only be condemned. The argument is over before it begins. And yet, democracy is built on a specific premise: that reasonable people, weighing real and competing goods, will reach different conclusions. Liberty against security. Individual autonomy against collective welfare. Continuity against change. Cultural cohesion against pluralism. There are genuine losses on every side of these contests. The person who weights them differently than you isn’t necessarily confused or malicious. They may be making a different but recognizable human judgment about what matters most.

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Rosie Kay on Cancel Culture in the Arts

In a conversation with Eric Kaufmann for the Centre for Heterodox Social Science, choreographer Rosie Kay (FAIR in the Arts) discusses how ideological conformity, funding pressures, and cancel culture are reshaping the arts. She reflects on her own experience of being cancelled, the climate of fear now shaping artistic life, and the evidence gathered in recent Freedom in the Arts reports on censorship, self-censorship, and boycotts. This is a wide-ranging discussion on dance, free expression, cultural power, and the future of the arts.

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The Inflating Cost of Artistic Freedom

Writing in White Rose Magazine, FAIR in the Arts 2026 Artist Grant winner Kevin Ray chronicles the full cost of dissent in the theatre world. After refusing to adopt certain ideological frameworks, he saw his career collapse, revealing the steep financial, professional, and personal toll of artistic independence.

I am trained as a teaching artist and a theater director. Before voicing my objection to embedding CSJ concepts into K–12 instruction, I had steady employment as a teaching artist. After refusing to comply, my workload was cut to a fraction of what it once was. Teaching theater and directing plays is not just my profession; it is what gives my life meaning. I am not alone in observing that the price of exclusion from the arts is equal parts financial, psychological, and spiritual.

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The Impact of Cancel (Revenge) Culture

On his Substack, former Seattle principal Ed Roos recounts the long aftermath of a false accusation that forced him out of a career he loved. Years after being exonerated, he remains effectively blacklisted—an account of how reputational damage can outlast the truth.

In the fall of 2020, I was an award-winning principal with seventeen years of exemplary service in the Seattle School District. I was forced out after a vengeful teacher leaked a story to the media that I had caged a student, when in reality, we were playing ball with him in a play court. Today, I am a skeleton of the man who once existed, serving a life sentence in a world that refuses to look past the headlines that reside forever in a Google search… Cancel culture impacts every aspect of one’s life. In the immediate aftermath, I discovered that I was essentially unemployable. Rejection letters poured in citing the false media reports as the reason for my disqualification and informing me that I had been blacklisted. I went from providing a comfortable life for my family to scraping by at a part-time, nonprofit job.

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The End of LGBTQIA?

On Longview’s Reflector podcast, Ben Kawaller has launched a series examining the evolution of the gay rights movement into today’s LGBTQ+ framework. He explores shifting cultural definitions of identity, generational trends, and the tensions shaping this transformation.

Of course, the gay rights movement hasn’t been the gay rights movement since…well, gay rights were secured. At some point along the way, gay and lesbian rights became LGBT rights…and then some time after that, a Q started popping up. (Somehow, this has all coincided with everyone having less actual sex, but I digress.) I watched these trends with great interest, especially as a new way of thinking about gender started gaining popularity in some circles – while incurring an enormous level of wrath in others. The influx of people, particularly young people, identifying out of their own sex (a trend that evidently peaked around 2023) always seemed to me a social phenomenon worth exploring, whatever its cause.

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A Love Letter to the Sane Women Holding It Down

For Beyond Parody, Bridget Phetasy celebrates women quietly resisting cultural extremes—whether dictated by media or ideological trends—and whom algorithms don’t know what to do with because, as she says, “we don’t fit neatly into a box.”

There are millions and millions of us. We’re at the soccer games and the PTA meetings and the office and the grocery store and the school board meetings we never thought we’d attend because not long ago we were dancing on bars. We’re the women who still read books and have real friendships and know how to talk about politics and sports and give great recommendations for podcasts and skin products and restaurants. We’re the moms who let our kids play outside and the wives who actually adore their husbands and the professionals who earned their positions and don’t need to be on a panel about it. And a criminal number of you are single women, too. You’re my heroes because you’re the ones navigating this alone, without a husband to vent to at the end of the day or kids to distract you from the relentless insanity. You’re out here building a life on your own terms in a culture that either pities you or tells you you’re a girlboss who doesn’t need anyone, and neither of those is true.

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Social Work Educators Slide into Ideological Irrelevance at National Conference

For The Multilevel Mailer, Nathan Gallo and Arnold Cantú write about how the CSWE’s 2025 “Disability Justice” conference showcases hyper-progressive ideology, instead of professional social work practice. This essay is Part 3 of a five part series uncovering the ideological capture of Council on Social Work Education’s (CSWE).

“Independence is a myth,” charged a social work scholar at the Council on Social Work Education’s (CSWE) 71st Annual Conference in Denver, Colorado this last October. “It’s not about fitting disabled people into the capitalist, ableist structures,” she said, “but dismantling these collective structures of oppression so that all of us can...work towards collective liberation.” This same professor referred to her fellow panelists as “comrades” on at least three occasions. Despite scattered applause and assuming to have the final progressive say, the overwhelming majority of the American public would sharply disagree, according to reports on hidden political tribes, shared ideals, and personal agency by More in Common—a research organization dedicated to helping the country find common ground. In normal times, a professional educational conference does not warrant public attention. In normal times—with properly earned public trust—an education conference acts as an incubator for faculty and professionals to discuss the latest developments in their discipline…

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