Fair For All

Fair For All

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Mary McDonald-Lewis's avatar
Mary McDonald-Lewis
1d

From one MaryMac to another, brava! My three essays for FAIR detail my experiences in theater, which track yours, sadly.

Now, plans are in place to mount an adaptation of mine, The Macbeths, in Utah next fall. After all that’s happened, including fleeing to North Carolina to only be cancelled yet again by the theater community here, I admit I am nervous about mounting my play because the Pacific Northwest leftists continue to hunt me. But I’m going to anyway.

I’m so happy you found a free-thinking community in FL… in the before times, this would not be the unicorn it is today. Keep up the good and brave and important work. Keep the flame and power story alive!

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Eddie Antar's avatar
Eddie Antar
1d

MARY! Oh my lord. This is VERY close to my story. I had developed a bit of a following as an NYC playwright. One of my plays was a New York Time's Critic's Pick, nominated for two Drama Desk Awards, winning 2 New York Innovative Theatre awards... And then... there's a lot to tell you. The short version is, after coming to terms in 2021 that we were living in a city where we were no longer wanted, my wife and I left our beloved NYC, where we lived all our lives to live in (ready???) Charleston, SC! I've gone on to other things. BUT, God I miss theater. I have TONS of material. The last full length was about Covid back in 2021. But I have lots of shorter plays as well. Would LOVE to connect. Love what your doing and I will check out your playwrights group. All the best!

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