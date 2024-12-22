The Caitlin Clark Saga Shows Trump Can’t Magically Save America

For FAIR’s Substack, Leigh Ann O’Neill and Reid Newton write about the recent controversy regarding Caitlin Clark’s remarks after being named TIME Magazine’s Athlete of the Year.

The sooner we disabuse ourselves of this falsehood that a change in administration will be our country's salvation, the sooner we can get down to the meaningful work of discussing these issues like adults and healing our divided nation. The real challenge lies in changing the hearts and minds of ordinary Americans. Healing our divisions requires an honest reckoning with the past, yes, but also a commitment to viewing one another as individuals rather than representatives of racial or ideological groups.

Read the Full Article

When a Doctor’s Free Speech Collides with Ideological Conformity

For FAIR’s Substack, Daniel J. Cragg writes about Dr. Tara Gustilo’s legal battle against Hennepin Heathcare System.

Dr. Gustilo’s case has drawn attention far beyond Minnesota. It forces us to reckon with the boundaries of free speech in professional settings and the consequences of challenging institutional ideologies. At a time when public discourse feels increasingly fraught, her legal battle emphasizes the importance of preserving individual rights in a culture of conformity.

Read the Full Article

The Deeper Purpose of Learning

For the Anchored Podcast, FAIR Advisor Robert Pondiscio speaks with Jeremy Wayne Tate. Robert challenges the notion that education aims to teach people how to think rather than what to think. They discuss the importance of literacy and equipping students with the basic background knowledge and vocabulary to be able to decode the texts they encounter, and how classical education does this well.

Watch on YouTube

How We Became Monomaniacs

On this week’s episode of Informed Dissent: FAIR Advisor Lisa Selin Davis and the gender heretics discuss this week's big news and share how they fell down the gender rabbit hole.

Watch the Full Episode

Did Trump Win Over the Working Class For Good?

For the Wisdom of Crowds, FAIR Advisor Shadi Hamid and Damir Marusic talk to Michael Brendan Dougherty on why he changed his mind about Trump.

Watch the Full Episode

Abigail Shrier Was Vilified. Now She’s Been Vindicated.

For The Free Press, The Editors write about Abigail Shrier’s work, cancellation, and vindication.

But because of Shrier and the work of a handful of brave people—journalists, whistleblowers, clinicians, and detransitioners who are now suing their doctors for damages—we are in a different place than when the book came out four years ago. (Until the last decade, there was virtually no scientific literature on teen girls suddenly developing gender dysphoria. Gender dysphoria was almost exclusively male, typically emerging in early childhood.)

Read the Full Article

FAIR News Podcast

For audio versions of our FAIR News and FAIR Weekly Roundup newsletters, subscribe and listen to FAIR News Weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or via RSS feed.

Join the FAIR Community

Join us, and become a member of FAIR.

Become a FAIR volunteer, or join a FAIR chapter.