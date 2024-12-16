Creator: Noam Galai | Credit: Getty Images for TIME

Last week, Caitlin Clark was named TIME Magazine’s Athlete of the Year. In her rookie season in the WNBA, Clark shattered records—scoring 769 points, the most ever for a rookie, and tallying 337 assists, the most in the league this year. Her achievements are staggering, yet the narrative around her first season was often overshadowed by media-driven controversies.

TIME’s profile on Clark includes a revealing quote that has predictably fueled the culture war fires: “I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege.”

The phrase "white privilege" has become a cultural lightning rod, lauded in some circles and derided in others. Its logic—that skin color confers uniform social advantages—is flawed and reductive. Not all white people are privileged, just as not all “people of color” face identical struggles. Race-essentialist rhetoric, like the concept of "white privilege," flattens individual experiences into monolithic stereotypes, assigning characteristics to entire groups.

Clark, likely unaware of the broader implications, appears to be wrestling with these ideas herself. The TIME article captures her struggle:

“I feel like the most controversial person…But I am not. It’s just because of all the storylines that surround me. I literally try to live and treat everybody in the same exact respectful, kind way. It just confuses me at times.” “[T]he more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

And with regard to the narrative that she and Angela Reese are some kind of extreme rivals, Clark called it a “controversy that was really fabricated and made up.”

These portions of the interview have gotten zero attention, but they’re arguably more important than the portions that are drawing so much ire.

Clark’s comments oscillate between an instinct to reject identity politics and a reflexive parroting of progressive rhetoric. Her statement about elevating Black women—whether heartfelt or performative—represents language demanded in elite circles today.

Predictably, the online backlash was swift and harsh. Social media posts ranged from mocking the WNBA as the "Woke Negroes Basketball Association" to dismissing Clark’s remarks as evidence of indoctrination by “leftist institutions.” Another commentator replied to the news simply with "So tired of this pathetic bullsh*t."

But why the outrage? By now, such statements have become a common refrain among public figures. Regardless of whether she truly meant these words or felt like they were simply the right things to say, her sentiments reek strongly of oft-parroted language that has been demanded from the so-called "progressives" over the past several years. The real reason for the backlash lies not in Clark’s words but in what they symbolize: the persistence of ideological divides that a Trump presidency—or any presidency—cannot erase.

On November 6, many Americans celebrated Donald Trump’s re-election, believing his administration would end the culture war that’s been raging for nearly a decade. They assumed his policies would vanquish DEI initiatives, silence discussions of "white privilege," and reverse the societal fixation on race. But this is a fantasy.

Yes, policy changes can mitigate some of the harms that “diversity, equity, and inclusion” initiatives left in their wake. But policy alone cannot untangle the deeply embedded cultural dynamics that fuel these debates. The belief that any leader, no matter how forceful, can "save" America from its divisions is misguided. Trump’s election may influence policy, but it will not transform how Americans think, feel, or engage with one another on issues of identity. Far too many remain addicted to the orgasmic righteousness they feel when they're socially rewarded for blaming themselves and other innocents for the horrid discrimination and inhumanity perpetrated in America's past. And it is most definitely not going to fix the way many media personalities spin up controversy using their race-hustling ways—the financial rewards are too great, and the social consequences of pushing back or refusing to engage can be catastrophic for public figures expected to espouse these ideas.

For years, we have seen public figures—especially in sports, entertainment, and media—rewarded for aligning with progressive ideologies and punished for resisting them. This dynamic incentivizes conformity and stifles meaningful dialogue. Meanwhile, identity politics remains entrenched, not because of government mandates but because it resonates with a segment of the public who find moral validation in its framework.

The sooner we disabuse ourselves of this falsehood that a change in administration will be our country's salvation, the sooner we can get down to the meaningful work of discussing these issues like adults and healing our divided nation. The real challenge lies in changing the hearts and minds of ordinary Americans. Healing our divisions requires an honest reckoning with the past, yes, but also a commitment to viewing one another as individuals rather than representatives of racial or ideological groups.

How often, in the midst of these cultural wars, have you witnessed discussions about race that weren’t accusatory or defensive? How many commentators on either side have genuinely engaged with opposing perspectives? The answer is, almost never.

If we expect young people like Caitlin Clark to transcend race-essentialist ideas, we must model something better. This means fostering environments where disagreement doesn’t lead to demonization and where empathy and critical thinking take precedence over moral grandstanding.

Clark’s story is a microcosm of America’s broader struggle. Her success, humility, and confusion reflect a nation grappling with its identity. She is, after all, a 22-year-old navigating a complex cultural landscape, where even her achievements are reframed through the lens of race.

Expecting her—or anyone in her position—to have all the answers is unreasonable. But if we want to move beyond the divisions that define us, we must create space for those answers to emerge. This begins not with presidents or policies, but with us.

Real change will come when Americans, regardless of their politics, reject the urge to flatten one another into stereotypes and instead embrace the hard work of nuanced, empathetic dialogue. Until then, Caitlin Clark—and the rest of us—will remain stuck in the exhausting cycle of controversy and outrage.