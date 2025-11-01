Dear Friends of FAIR,

As we approach our nation’s 250th birthday, FAIR is launching an exciting year-end campaign to help shape how the next generation understands America’s complex and inspiring story—and we need your help!

We’re looking for 250 founding donors to help bring balanced, unifying education to classrooms across America.

Every donation will help advance FAIR’s American Experience Curriculum—a groundbreaking social studies course that teaches students to appreciate our shared values and unique experiences—and sustain the essential work that makes this mission possible. Created as a balanced alternative to divisive Liberated Ethnic Studies programs, FAIR’s curriculum has been rigorously assessed by the Johns Hopkins School of Education and validated as authentically balanced, providing students with a “deeper and richer understanding” of the ways in which all Americans have contributed to our nation’s remarkable story.

And the timing couldn’t be better. As The New York Times recently reported, schools nationwide are reconsidering divisive approaches to teaching history and seeking balanced alternatives that unite rather than divide. Teachers are looking for answers, and FAIR has the solution.

At this critical juncture, your support will help create learning environments that encourage students to engage across differences, understand America’s founding principles, and develop the skills they need for thoughtful citizenship.

We’re also thrilled to celebrate our supporters with special thank-you gifts:

Recognition for the first 250 donors as Founding Champions of FAIR’s 250 for 250 Campaign

As America celebrates its first 250 years, help us ensure the next 250 are grounded in fairness, understanding, and shared humanity.

Join us during this giving season as we work toward our goal of 250 donors who believe in the power of education to unite rather than divide. Your support today will shape tomorrow’s citizens, leaders, and bridge-builders.

With gratitude,

Monica Harris

Executive Director

FAIR Educator Alliance 2025-2026

FAIR is launching the Educators Alliance for the 2025–2026 school year to equip PK–12 educators with the knowledge, strategies, and community support they need to foster schools that are more enriching and free from bias for students and educators.

Each monthly gathering will open with updates and presentations from FAIR staff, fellows, Chapter Leaders, and occasional guest speakers. Together, we’ll explore strategies for supporting educators, communities, and local chapters—and for advancing positive change at the local, regional, and national levels. Following presentations, participants will have space for open forum discussions to connect, seek advice, and coordinate on pressing issues in their schools. Breakout rooms will be divided into PK-6 and 7-12 grade levels with experienced teachers facilitating those conversations.

Meetings: First Thursday of each month at 7 PM ET via Zoom

Duration: 1 hour

Launch Date: Thursday, Nov 6, 2025

