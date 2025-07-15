Fair For All

steven lightfoot
steven lightfoot
steven lightfoot
21h

Excellent comments. The TDSB is out of control and hence now in July 2025 it is (Thank God) under government administration and Trustees have been relieved of their duties.

EyesOpen
EyesOpen
21hEdited

It is so hard to see DEI, and those who believe in it, undermine merit yet again.

