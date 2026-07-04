Fair For All

Fair For All

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Pamela's avatar
Pamela
14h

Absolutely inspiring and much needed right now.

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earl's avatar
earl
15h

Beautiful! Want to help the country? Want to help yourself? Be grateful.

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