Fair For All

Fair For All

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Anna Krylov's avatar
Anna Krylov
2d

These books are timely and important. Despite the often-expressed sentiment, the pendulum is still going strong on campuses. I do not see it swinging back. The postmodern rot -- as exemplified by (but not limited to) gender studies -- continues unabated. Strong action is needed -- we need to close epistemically bankrupt departments and programs.

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MMP's avatar
MMP
2d

Great article. Very informative. But I must ask- what took so long for these authors to come to these conclusions and finally write about it? The university has been in free fall for decades exacerbated by covid and George Floyd.

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