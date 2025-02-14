Photo by Pexels

Dear Friends of FAIR,

Over the past several weeks, Americans have scrambled to keep up with the sweeping actions the new presidential administration has taken in education, women’s sports, free speech, and other areas of vital interest and concern to FAIR. Although it may take years to fully assess the impact on our work, we see an immediate opportunity to promote meaningful cultural change in a space that matters to all of us: education.

As critical race theory has taken root in secondary schools across the country, many states have adopted measures to incorporate a concept known as Ethnic Studies into their curricula. Ethnic Studies, which implements critical race theory principles through an intersectional lens, originated as a student-led movement in the late 1960s following protests at San Francisco State University and other schools under the Third World Liberation Front. The field achieved greater institutional development during the 2000s when universities established dedicated programs and courses, and following the death of George Floyd it began to penetrate K-12 schools. California and Oregon, both frontrunner states, have established the Fall 2025/26 and 2026-2027 school years, respectively, as initial implementation periods for Ethnic Studies courses.

While FAIR wholeheartedly supports education that fosters an appreciation of the rich ethnic diversity of our country, we firmly object to race essentialist curricula that promote division and negative perceptions among students about themselves, each other, and our country. We believe that it’s possible to teach students the importance of human dignity and mutual respect and encourage them to embrace America’s diverse, multicultural heritage—without alienating them or making them feel resentful or distrustful of each other.

We also believe that much of the division and polarization in our society arises from a lack of understanding of our shared culture and values. It’s therefore imperative to instill and reinvigorate in students a fundamental understanding of civics and the founding principles of our country, as this is critical in maintaining and strengthening the fabric of our society.

We knew there was a solution—and we created one.

I’m thrilled to announce that FAIR is finalizing its “answer” to Ethnic Studies: a first-of-its-kind pro human American History and Civics curriculum. In creating this curriculum, our goal was to give students a comprehensive understanding of the diverse nature of our society and the important role that all Americans have played throughout our country’s history. This course will empower students with knowledge about themselves, their own and others’ ethnicities and humanity, and the conditions necessary to ensure equality for all. Perhaps most important, this course will support students’ ability to make constructive contributions to their communities and our country throughout their lives.

In addition to exploring the role of slavery and immigration in the American experience, FAIR’s curriculum will provide students with a deep understanding of our country’s founding principles, including expanded lessons on the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and Supreme Court jurisprudence. Our goal is to address diversity and ethnicity organically in the context of our shared American history, experience, culture, and values.

In light of the rapidly shifting socio-political landscape, we believe FAIR’s curriculum will have broad appeal because it cultivates an understanding of all facets of the American experience while incorporating civics and history in a way that isn’t ethnically or racially monolithic. Moreover, given the recent Executive Order prioritizing the funding of American History and Civics Education programs, we’re optimistic that school districts will be incentivized to adopt FAIR’s curriculum.

Thanks to the generous support of several passionate donors, Johns Hopkins School of Education is currently providing a rigorous, independent assessment of FAIR’s curriculum, and the feedback we’ve received so far has been exciting and extremely encouraging. However, receiving a “thumbs up” from this prestigious institution is only the first step; we also require resources to create professional development materials, market and present our curriculum to schools, and train teachers to implement in the classroom. Although we are fortunate to have the support and assistance of many committed educators, this will be a costly effort—and time is of the essence. Our estimated budget to launch FAIR’s curriculum during the 2025/26 school year is $215,000.

That’s why we need your help now.

When Ethnic Studies curricula debut in California and Oregon schools, it’s imperative that students have access to a course that presents a balanced and holistic approach to American history and culture.

I say without hesitation that this is one of the most important initiatives FAIR has ever embarked on because it will influence a generation that’s been most impacted by identity-based ideology and inspire them to embrace the classical liberal values we cherish. This is your chance to help create meaningful and long lasting change where it matters most: in the hearts and minds of our future teachers and leaders. Please donate today to support the development and launch of FAIR’s American History and Civics curriculum!

Warmly,

The Team at FAIR

Donate

FAIR News Podcast

For audio versions of our FAIR News and FAIR Weekly Roundup newsletters, subscribe and listen to FAIR News Weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or via RSS feed.

FAIR Educators Alliance & Other Networks

Connect with other pro-human educators through the FAIR Educators Alliance. We bring together educators from all levels to share experiences and work on developing resources that can support teachers, community members, and FAIR chapters.



Teachers, administrators, librarians, and educators of all kinds are welcome. For more information and to join any of these networks, please email educators@fairforall.org.

Join the FAIR Community

Join us, and become a member of FAIR.

Become a FAIR volunteer, or join a FAIR chapter.