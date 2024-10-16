Dear Friends of FAIR,

As the 2024 election approaches, public discourse is becoming more heated than ever. In these critical times, it is essential that we remain rooted in our common humanity, rejecting divisive rhetoric and seeking to foster understanding across all perspectives.

To promote thoughtful and unifying conversation, FAIR is calling for submissions for a special Substack series on the 2024 election. We are seeking both pre- and post-election pieces that explore how we can navigate this election cycle without compromising our shared values of fairness, understanding, and humanity.

Submissions can cover a wide range of topics, including:

How to engage in constructive conversations across political divides

Personal reflections on the election process

Ways to encourage civil discourse in your community

Thoughts on the post-election climate and its impact on social cohesion

We encourage you to share your unique perspectives and insights to help shape a narrative that promotes unity, not division.

Please send your submissions to submissions@fairforall.org according to the FAIR Substack submission guidelines. We look forward to amplifying your voice and standing together for fairness and tolerance in this pivotal moment.

Warmly,

The Team at FAIR

Uncensored Stories: FAIR in Los Angeles

Join us Saturday, November 2nd from 4-7 PM in the Pacific Palisades for an unforgettable evening of powerful storytelling where bold voices take the stage. Uncensored Stories: FAIR in Los Angeles brings together filmmakers and other freethinking artists who have been pushing boundaries, sharing work that challenges conventions and celebrates creative freedom. In a time when many feel silenced, these artists are here to speak the truth—loud and clear. This event will include performances, conversations, and food & drink with FAIR leadership.

Uncensored Stories: FAIR in NYC

Join us Wednesday, November 13th from 7-10 PM in Upper Manhattan for an inspiring evening where silenced voices will be heard and storytellers will remind us of the importance of fighting to reclaim the arts and culture. Throughout the night, you’ll hear from fearless artists who will share their projects and their journeys that reflect a courageous commitment to artistic expression. This is an opportunity to see firsthand the impact of supporting uncensored voices in a space dedicated to free speech. This event will include performances, conversations, and food & drink with FAIR leadership.

FAIR News Podcast

For audio versions of our FAIR News and FAIR Weekly Roundup newsletters, subscribe and listen to FAIR News Weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or via RSS feed.

FAIR Educators Alliance & Other Networks

Connect with other pro-human educators through the FAIR Educators Alliance. We bring together educators from all levels to share experiences and work on developing resources that can support teachers, community members, and FAIR chapters.



Teachers, administrators, librarians, and educators of all kinds are welcome. For more information and to join any of these networks, please email educators@fairforall.org.

