Dear FAIR Community,

In the fall of 2023, I had one of those conversations that stays with you. I first met Ed Roos, a lifelong educator from Seattle whose career had been destroyed by a false accusation during the height of America’s culture wars. We spoke for a long time about what had happened. About the years of silence, the loss, and the slow, painful work of rebuilding a life that had been unjustly torn apart.

I was deeply moved by his story and by the strength it took for him to tell it. After the illegitimate claims against him were dismissed, our team at FAIR tried to get the media to cover Ed’s case, but no one really wanted to touch it. The narrative was too complicated, too uncomfortable. And understandably, Ed was nervous to speak out.

That’s when Ed made an extraordinary decision. He chose to trust FAIR with his story. For the first time, he told it publicly and plainly in his own words. It took courage to do that, and I couldn’t be prouder of our community for rallying around him in support. This is exactly why FAIR exists: to stand with people who have been silenced or misrepresented, and to create a space for truth and fairness to prevail.

Since publishing his piece, Ed has continued to share his experience with honesty and grace. He recently spoke with journalist Brandi Kruse on her unDivided podcast, offering a raw and heartfelt account of what he endured. His willingness to speak openly is helping others, especially teachers, who feel trapped between their calling and the pressures of a polarized culture.

Now, Ed is joining FAIR again for an important conversation about how educators and administrators can lead with integrity in difficult times. We invite you to join us for our upcoming webinar, Supporting Teachers Under Pressure: Leadership in Polarized Times.



Featuring: Ed Roos and Park Ginder

Moderated by: FAIR Executive Director, Monica Harris

November 17th, 7 PM EST

This event will be the first in a new FAIR series exploring the challenges facing educators and the principles that inspired FAIR’s American Experience Curriculum. Our panelists will discuss how to navigate politically charged environments while staying true to the ideals of fairness, curiosity, and courage.

You can register for the webinar here.

Ed’s story reminds us that fairness isn’t abstract. It’s something we fight for in real lives, real classrooms, and real communities. Thank you for standing with FAIR and with people like Ed, who refuse to give up on what’s right.

With gratitude,

Reid Newton

Substack Editor, FAIR

