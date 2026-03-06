Dear Friends of FAIR,

Five years ago, FAIR began with a simple but urgent belief: that a free society depends on open inquiry, viewpoint diversity, and equal dignity for all people. This March, we’re celebrating how far we’ve come and inviting you to help us build what comes next.

In just five years, your support has created extraordinary impact in communities around the country:

FAIR has developed an academically rigorous and non-politicized alternative to liberated Ethnic Studies. Our curriculum, which has been assessed by the Johns Hopkins School of Education, is ready for adoption in California and Oregon – and Minnesota is next! Across the country, educators are reaching out to us to find out how they can bring this groundbreaking course into their classrooms.

We’re championing artists who are building the authentic culture we want to see:

Our 2025 Artist Grants supported 14 creators across theatre, film, visual arts, and comedy. We’ve created Playwrights Think Tanks, Artist Meetups, and Writers Groups, cultivating a community where excellence matters more than ideology.

Our legal advocacy is winning major victories:

In 2022, FAIR sent the California Department of Education detailed legal guidance explaining why their policy of concealing students’ gender transitions from parents violated constitutional law. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 7-2 vindicating our arguments, protecting parental rights in California.

In August 2025, a federal court rejected West Virginia State Bar’s attempt to dismiss FAIR’s challenge to their racially discriminatory election practices, which means our case will proceed to trial on the merits.

We’ve renewed our legal challenge to Washington’s discriminatory housing policy with Pacific Legal Foundation, demanding equal access to housing assistance regardless of race.

We’ve filed OCR complaints that opened federal investigations within days. And we’re preparing litigation on behalf of female inmates at Washington Corrections Center for Women who are forced to share cells with men.

We’re equipping parents and communities with practical tools:

Our 2026 Black Lives Matter Toolkit empowers parents to navigate activist messaging in schools, while our FAIR in Libraries Neutrality & Viewpoint Diversity Toolkit helps communities counter ideological gatekeeping and restore intellectual freedom in libraries.

We’re advancing better, patient-informed healthcare:

Through our partnership with the Open Therapy Institute, FAIR in Medicine is promoting evidence-based mental health care and medical treatment that’s free from ideological capture, ensuring patients receive care grounded in science, not politics.

The challenges and opportunities aren’t shrinking; they’re growing.

Educators need our curriculum. Artists need platforms and protection. Students need defenders. Parents need advocates. Libraries need champions of neutrality. Patients need evidence-based care.

Throughout March, we’ll be sharing stories of FAIR’s impact across all our programs and asking for your partnership in building the next five years.

Watch your inbox for more detailed updates on:

How our curriculum is reaching classrooms nationwide

The artists we’re supporting and community we’re building

Legal victories protecting constitutional principles

How you can maximize your impact through strategic giving

Five years ago, FAIR was just an idea. Today, it’s a movement spanning classrooms, libraries, arts communities, and the Supreme Court. Our most important work is still ahead. With your support, we’re positioned to make the next five years even more impactful than the first.

Thank you for believing in what we’re building together.

With gratitude and determination,

Monica Harris

Executive Director, FAIR

P.S. As we celebrate five years of success, we’re asking supporters to consider special anniversary gifts that will help us capitalize on the momentum we’ve built. Stay tuned for opportunities to invest in FAIR’s next chapter!

Beyond Binary Thinking: Developing Nuanced Perspectives in Young Minds

Join FAIR Advisors Wilfred Reilly and Erec Smith for a conversation moderated by FAIR Executive Director Monica Harris. We will discuss the need to move beyond oversimplified oppressor/oppressed narratives to help develop critical thinking skills that honor complexity while maintaining moral clarity. This theme also supports FAIR's commitment to civil discourse, which is a foundational element of our Many Stories, One Nation curriculum.

The Open Therapy Institute (OTI) is at the forefront of a burgeoning area of mental health care, developing innovative, evidence-based tools to help people, support professionals, and address social issues. Whether you’re a mental health professional, a patient, the leader of an organization, or just a citizen looking for openness and dialogue, OTI is developing solutions to help make things better.

Membership is for professionals in mental health fields including psychologists, counselors, social workers, psychiatrists, psychiatric nurses, pastoral counselors, and researchers. Membership is open to applicants internationally.

FAIR Educator Alliance 2025-2026

FAIR is launching the Educators Alliance for the 2025–2026 school year to equip PK–12 educators with the knowledge, strategies, and community support they need to foster schools that are more enriching and free from bias for students and educators.

Each monthly gathering will open with updates and presentations from FAIR staff, fellows, Chapter Leaders, and occasional guest speakers. Together, we’ll explore strategies to support educators, communities, and local chapters—and to advance positive change at the local, regional, and national levels. Following the presentations, participants will have space for open-forum discussions to connect, seek advice, and coordinate on pressing issues in their schools. Breakout rooms will be divided into PK-6 and 7-12 grade levels with experienced teachers facilitating those conversations.

Meetings: First Thursday of each month at 7 PM ET via Zoom

Duration: 1 hour

