As political activism increasingly infiltrates K-12 classrooms across the country, FAIR has developed comprehensive legal tools to help parents promote fairness, mutual respect, and constitutional equality in their children’s schools.

This week, high schoolers in Minneapolis joined anti-ICE protests during school hours. Training documents suggest these student walkouts are being coordinated by activist organizations that sponsor K-12 school clubs and partner with major teachers’ unions. Students are being offered “walkout guides,” “day of action” strategies, and training materials — all during a time when fewer than half of Minnesota students are proficient at their grade levels.

Schools are meant to be safe places for learning, not recruiting grounds for political activism. And Minneapolis is just one example of a troubling national trend.

From February 2-6, thousands of school districts nationwide will observe Black Lives Matter at School’s “Week of Action,” implementing lesson plans that may violate federal civil rights law by creating racially hostile learning environments.

The BLM at School curriculum teaches pre-kindergarten children that “our country has a racist history grounded in white privilege” and instructs fifth graders that Black people receive “overt and subliminal messages about being bad, ugly, and inferior to White people.” Other materials claim the nuclear family is an example of “whiteness/white supremacy.”

These lessons don’t just divide students; they may be illegal. They assign characteristics and blame to children based on skin color, creating the “racially hostile environments” that Title VI of the Civil Rights Act was designed to prevent. Recent Executive Orders and Department of Education guidance make clear: schools using such materials risk losing federal funding.

FAIR’s approach combines legal accountability with our signature civil discourse principles. We acknowledge what BLM at School organizers are trying to accomplish: addressing legitimate racial disparities, teaching Black history honestly and comprehensively, and creating authentically inclusive schools. These are goals we all share.

But we’re also concerned that BLM’s methods undermine these very objectives while violating constitutional principles of equal protection.

FAIR is responding with solutions, not just criticism. That’s why we’ve created this comprehensive toolkit to give parents the resources they need to respond effectively.

FAIR’s BLM at School Week Toolkit includes:

Legal primer explaining how discriminatory curriculum violates Title VI

Sample OCR complaint ready to file if students experience hostile environments

Template letter for parents to send to school administrators

“Steel-manning” section that teaches the competing perspectives before explaining our constitutional approach

Family talking points grounded in Martin Luther King Jr.’s principles, contact theory research, and civil rights history

Parents often tell us they feel powerless when their children encounter divisive activism masquerading as education. This toolkit provides the tangible resources parents need to advocate against discriminatory curriculum.

The BLM at School Week Toolkit is available now for free download. But producing these essential materials to support parents and address the broader trend of classroom activism requires resources — and your partnership.

Your investment directly funds the tools parents need to reclaim their schools from organizations using children as political pawns. Specifically, your support will:

Expand our toolkit library to address other discriminatory curricula beyond BLM at School Week

Provide legal support to parents who file OCR complaints

Develop additional resources like our American Experience Curriculum, a constitutional alternative that teaches racial history and contemporary issues while building civil discourse skills

Train Chapter Leaders and parent advocates to effectively engage with school boards

Monitor school compliance with new federal civil rights guidance

Schools should be focused on academic excellence, not political indoctrination. At a time when student achievement continues to decline, our children deserve classrooms that unite rather than divide, that teach critical thinking rather than activist ideology, and that treat every student with equal dignity under the law.

Donate today to help FAIR provide resources that stop discrimination in schools. Every dollar makes a difference!

Together, we can ensure schools remain places of learning and genuine inclusion, not training grounds for divisive movements that put ideology above education.

Emerging research suggests profound connections between diet, mood, and mental wellness. Yet medical orthodoxy has largely sidelined these conversations, even as rates of anxiety and depression, especially among young people, reach unprecedented levels. Why aren't we having more robust discussions about whether nutrition might be part of the picture? What happens when legitimate scientific inquiry gets dismissed because it challenges established protocols? This first webinar will focus on adults, with a second conversation for adolescents coming soon. These aren't anti-medicine questions; they're pro-inquiry questions.

Amid today's culture wars, Identity Politics corrodes the teaching and practice of psychotherapy, especially in the widely-misunderstood realm of "culture" and "diversity." Many people on both sides feel distrustful, alienated, and/or demoralized. This course gives a structural model for clinical work that re-enlivens moral depth — without moralism. The goal is to clarify concepts and conflicts that impact daily life and clinical settings. It aims to facilitate engagement with patients and colleagues — and within ourselves — even as we grapple with vital and controversial issues.

FAIR Educator Alliance 2025-2026

FAIR is launching the Educators Alliance for the 2025–2026 school year to equip PK–12 educators with the knowledge, strategies, and community support they need to foster schools that are more enriching and free from bias for students and educators.

Each monthly gathering will open with updates and presentations from FAIR staff, fellows, Chapter Leaders, and occasional guest speakers. Together, we'll explore strategies for supporting educators, communities, and local chapters—and for advancing positive change at the local, regional, and national levels. Following presentations, participants will have space for open forum discussions to connect, seek advice, and coordinate on pressing issues in their schools. Breakout rooms will be divided into PK-6 and 7-12 grade levels with experienced teachers facilitating those conversations.

Meetings: First Thursday of each month at 7 PM ET via Zoom

Duration: 1 hour

