On the anniversary of a troubling moment for library freedom, we are reminded of Cathy Simpson, CEO and chief librarian of the Niagara‑on‑the‑Lake Public Library in Ontario. In February 2024, Cathy wrote an opinion piece for Freedom to Read Week, advocating for broader viewpoint diversity and intellectual freedom. Instead of sparking dialogue, her column sparked controversy. She was suspended on March 8, 2024, and then fired by the library board on March 19, 2024.

FAIR highlighted Cathy’s story immediately. Her experience exposed a stark reality that libraries, once trusted civic spaces for learning and debate, are increasingly under pressure to favor ideology over balance. Cathy’s dismissal served as a warning. Sadly, many libraries still fail to uphold neutrality, limiting their communities' access to diverse ideas.

Libraries are the heart of our communities. When they fail to remain neutral, they fail everyone. Promoting neutrality and viewpoint diversity ensures that:

Libraries provide multiple perspectives, even controversial or unpopular ones

Intellectual freedom is protected, not constrained by ideology

Citizens of all ages can explore, debate, and form their own informed opinions

We are excited to announce that our dedicated group of principled librarians have created the FAIR in Libraries Neutrality & Viewpoint Diversity Toolkit. This resource equips parents, educators, librarians, and concerned citizens with practical tools to defend intellectual freedom, viewpoint diversity, and civil discourse in libraries. We hope it will help you support a balanced collection in your library.

Cathy’s story reminds us that neutrality is not automatic; it must be actively defended. The FAIR toolkit provides clear guidance on evaluating library policies, requesting books or speakers, and engaging with boards or local officials. In the weeks and months ahead, two timely opportunities invite you to put these tools to work:

Canadian Freedom to Read Week: Feb 22–28, 2026 . This week, we encourage you to reflect on and defend intellectual freedom.

National Library Week: Apr 19–25, 2026. While you celebrate libraries, we invite you to advocate for neutrality and viewpoint diversity as well.

In response to Cathy’s dismissal, FAIR launched the Library Neutrality Fund, which supports advocacy, educational resources, and tools like the FAIR in Libraries Toolkit. Every donation helps ensure librarians can promote neutrality without fear of retaliation and that libraries remain spaces for all voices.

Please give today to FAIR’s Library Neutrality Fund.

Your support defends intellectual freedom and keeps libraries open to every perspective.

FAIR in Libraries is growing, and we need dedicated and committed librarians. By joining, you can:

Connect with peers committed to neutrality and viewpoint diversity

Access toolkits, resources, and advocacy guides

Amplify your voice in defending intellectual freedom

Donate now to stand with those who fight for free inquiry. Together, we can turn Cathy’s courage into a movement that ensures libraries remain safe havens for learning, dialogue, and truth.

FAIR Educator Alliance 2025-2026

FAIR is launching the Educators Alliance for the 2025–2026 school year to equip PK–12 educators with the knowledge, strategies, and community support they need to foster schools that are more enriching and free from bias for students and educators.

Each monthly gathering will open with updates and presentations from FAIR staff, fellows, Chapter Leaders, and occasional guest speakers. Together, we’ll explore strategies for supporting educators, communities, and local chapters—and for advancing positive change at the local, regional, and national levels. Following presentations, participants will have space for open forum discussions to connect, seek advice, and coordinate on pressing issues in their schools. Breakout rooms will be divided into PK-6 and 7-12 grade levels with experienced teachers facilitating those conversations.

Meetings: First Thursday of each month at 7 PM ET via Zoom

Duration: 1 hour

Join Us!

