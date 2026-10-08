Fair For All

Fair For All

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Nick Patterson's avatar
Nick Patterson
11h

Under the first definition any idea of age-inappropriate reading amounts to banning.

I am close to a free speech absolutist but years ago I complained about

"Clan of the Cave Bear" a popular novel about Neanderthal-human interactions in my child's

middle school library. It contains a truly disturbing very violent rape scene that in my view is not good reading for a middle schooler. Apparently I was trying to "ban" the book. Absurd!

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for the kids's avatar
for the kids
12h

Try finding Irreversible Damage by Shrier, Time to Think by Hannah Barnes, Trans, by Helen Joyce, and Cis, White, Gay by Ben Appel .

The two UK authored books are garnering lots of acclaim in the UK but there is a single copy of Trans and zero copies of Time to Think in my library system.

There are 4 copies of I am Jazz for kids, and 4 of Gender Queer.

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