Fair For All

Fair For All

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Ikleel Hawthorne's avatar
Ikleel Hawthorne
9hEdited

I really hope you and people who experience this start reporting to civil rights agencies or suing. It is great to write about, and helps with the process of developing your narrative, but lawsuits and legal pathways with real consequences are the only real resolution. It is an academic/ legal battle. The fake diversity and inclusion that preach tolerance yet meets others with severe intolerance is so dangerous. They are the master deceivers, or following, playing the victims while perpetuating abuse and a climate of fear. In the process we all must look at our own biases, recognize them and work on them. Thank you for sharing your story, I think many people are going through this unfortunately. Workplace abuse is prevalent.

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Anna Krylov's avatar
Anna Krylov
8hEdited

This is heartbreaking. And damming - putting the hypocrisy of DEI in full display. Be strong and do not give up!

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