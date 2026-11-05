Fair For All

Fair For All

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Steve's avatar
Steve
9h

Perfection is not possible, yet this essay seems to be searching for it through a forest of buzzwords. Is authority held accountable? These days the answer is clearly no. The essay also fails to challenge the growing reality that men start out on the defensive from the beginning. And, as usual, no mention of toxic femininity, which is a thing. I've spent the bulk of my work experience in what were traditionally female-dominated spaces, and the hostility men get when entering those occupations is often overwhelming. Lots of buzzwords and tropes here, but little in the way of possible solutions or constructive ways forward.

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ScarletM's avatar
ScarletM
7h

What subverts this project is vast income inequality and a world in which young men see other men becoming rich and powerful by being grifters. Donald Trump is the prime example. And on the Left, the message is America is evil. So young men are shown a choice between being a manipulator or outright criminal, or being a Bolshevik revolutionary. They are not being shown a world in which someone who works an honest job is respected. They are not being shown a world in which being a good citizen is respected. They are being given models of criminality.

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