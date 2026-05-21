Fair For All

Fair For All

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Sheila Crook-Lockwood's avatar
Sheila Crook-Lockwood
1d

Thank you so much for this thoughtful piece. I also enjoyed perusing the Many Stories, One Nation website. I teach baccalaureate-level nursing students, so my population and content focus are very specific. However, the divisive DEI ideology is alive (rebranded as culturally responsive curriculum) and well in the EdD courses that I am taking. I am tired of reading about the "whiteness of education" and that I should speak to my students in the lingo spoken at home. I am tired of diverse educational strategies that focus only on the color of the students' skin (unless the skin is white) and not on the whole person. My teaching philosophy centers on teaching students HOW to think and NOT what to think. The Many Stories, One Nation curriculum focuses on critical thinking and analysis. I hope that it is implemented in ALL high schools. Also, I shared information about the curriculum in one of my EdD discussion posts that focuses on "all good culturally responsive curriculum creators use only the 8 concepts developed by New America." I bet I lose points! Again, thank you for such a thoughtful post and for helping to develop a truly "culturally responsive" curriculum.

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for the kids's avatar
for the kids
2dEdited

" Race essentialism, mandatory affinity groups, and rigid oppressor/oppressed binaries do more than oversimplify the identity of multiracial children; they subtract from them. "

It subtracts from everyone...rigid oppressor/oppressed binaries are not beneficial to anyone except those who wish to sow animosity and hatred and get power from it. Mandatory affinity groups likewise. These all reduce people to members of an identity group which is expected to think/behave/be a certain way, to a stereotype. It certainly should not be getting taught. A shared cultural history can be recognized without these rigid (unsupported, we are not stereotypes or determined by our ancestry in key ways that are assumed in these groups) assumptions.

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