A Note from the Editor: As America approaches its semiquincentennial in 2026, FAIR is launching “The American Experience,” a monthly Substack series exploring the fundamental question: “What does it mean to be American in 2025?” This series will coincide with the launch of FAIR’s American Experience Curriculum this fall and examine how our founding principles apply to modern realities, showcase the civil discourse skills our students desperately need, and demonstrate why balanced education matters more than ever in our polarized moment. Please enjoy FAIR Advisor Jonathan Kay’s contribution to the series:

It feels odd contributing to this series, because my own “American experience” lasted only five years. In 1994, I moved from Montreal to New Haven, Connecticut, where I attended Yale Law School (YLS). Three years later, I graduated, moved to New York City, and became a tax lawyer. Two years after that, I realized that my talents lay elsewhere, so I moved back to Canada and became an ink-stained wretch while my law-school classmates went on to successful careers as professors, law-firm partners, judges, and hedge-fund managers. I still travel often to the United States, but I haven’t lived there since Bill Clinton was president.

Nevertheless, those five years were memorable, and I think about them all the time. This was an era when many Canadians imagined urban life in the United States through the lens of Seinfeld, Friends, and Sleepless in Seattle. The United States was then seen as a promised land for ambitious Canadians, and my friends were jealous that I was getting my shot.

Though I never made much of my legal career, law school itself was a blast—in large part because Yale attracts interesting and talented people from all over the United States. My friends included observant Christians from Mississippi and Oregon, a Jewish feminist from California who dragged me along to abortion-clinic defenses, a fellow video-game addict from upstate New York, an affable trivia nerd (and successful Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? contestant) from Michigan, a Minnesotan who’d grown up in a cult, an alt-musician from the Philadelphia suburbs, a Puerto Rican baseball fanatic who’d drive into New York with me to see Mets games, and a conservative Italian-American culture warrior who recruited me to create a local Federalist Society web site (this being the mid-1990s, I was the only one around who knew anything about HTML).

At the time, I imagined Yale Law School as a very “political” place. When I’d return to Canada during vacations, I’d regale my Canuck friends by describing vigorously contested classroom discussions about affirmative action, hate speech, and the O.J. trial. (O.J. Simpson was acquitted on October 3, 1995. I remember the day because I watched it on TV with my above-referenced friend from Philly. We both gasped at the verdict, then walked over to the law school, where a special presentation was made on the subject by my criminal-procedure professor, Steven B. Duke.)

By today’s standards, however, these discussions were reasonably civil, in part because they were conducted exclusively in person, not on social media (which didn’t yet exist). YLS is a tiny place (a third the size of Harvard’s law school) and so you had to keep in mind that your debating opponent might also be your friend, law-journal colleague, roommate, softball-team teammate, or racquetball partner (yes, that sweatband-and-Tab sport was still a thing back then). These real-world social and civic connections kept your tongue in check.

In my case, I got a good-faith hearing when I speechified about freedom of speech and conscience, civil liberties, due process, and all the other causes that I now make my living writing about at Quillette. When classmates thought I was wrong, they told me so. And I returned the favor. But then we’d get on with life.

At this point, you might think I’m just some ageing Matlock fan warbling on about how much better and simpler things were in the old days, when Everybody Loved Raymond and you could buy chili dogs at Wawa for seventy-five cents (which you could). And yes, I do believe that the intellectual climate of the 1990s—even at progressive elitist enclaves such as YLS—left a lot more space for political ecumenism than today. Unless someone was a classroom blowhard—as I sometimes was—or (quite literally) wore their politics on a T-shirt, it was possible to go through the full three-year program without getting any inkling of where people stood on the political spectrum. It’s one of the reasons I created so many lasting friendships with so many different kinds of people.

But this pluralism and diversity only went so far. Almost all of us were sons and daughters of privilege (to use the modern term). So yes, it was wonderful that our arguments about John Rawls’ Social Contract Theory didn’t prevent us from then gaily tossing frisbees to one another around the quad. But just blocks beyond that quad was a hardscrabble urban landscape where, as in many rust-belt American cities, a large share of the population grappled with poverty, crime, drugs, and racism. And we didn’t know that much about it. New Haven was (and remains, I am told) a classic college-town example of “town and gown,” with each group maintaining its isolation from one another.

To their credit, some of my classmates did try to bridge this divide, and dedicated time to helping at-need locals with volunteer legal clinics. But most of us treated townie territory as flyover country between Yale’s neo-gothic citadels of learning and the leafy bedroom communities on New Haven’s outskirts. There were no smartphones and little in the way of alternative media. No doubt, New Haven had its George Floyds and Freddie Grays. But unless you picked up a copy of the New Haven Register at the drug store, you never heard about them.

Yes, I came back to Canada with some “lived experience” concerning the racial and class divide in the United States. But the experience was superficial and essentially touristic. Culture critics on the right often talk about how Ivy League elites are hypocrites because they spend their time broadcasting “luxury beliefs” instead of thinking about the real problems faced by poor people. But that’s not a new problem. It’s just a lot more obvious now that everyone’s on Instagram.

In 2022, I returned to New Haven for my YLS’97 twenty-fifth reunion. Before the trip, I’d worried that I might get the cold shoulder from former classmates because of some of the heterodox political opinions I’d posted on social media. Plus, I’d just done a controversial, widely circulated podcast episode with Trent Colbert, a then-second-year YLS student who’d secretly recorded a bombshell meeting with the school’s Diversity Director. Moreover, the whole atmosphere at YLS was somewhat fraught at the time, as the school had just witnessed a fracas in which more than 100 students tried to shut down a Federalist Society speaking event featuring a speaker they accused of being “anti-LGBTQ.”

Thankfully, my worries proved misplaced. As is typical at this sort of thing, we all reverted to some version of our old selves, and I had a wonderful time. As reported at Quillette, I even managed to convince one of my old pals to come out with me to play disc golf.

As I was touring the law school building, reminiscing about my time as a student, I noticed a flyer taped to the wall, titled A Message to the Yale Law School Alumni Community on the Culture of Free Speech at YLS. This manifesto read, in part, as follows:

“As widely publicized events over the last year have demonstrated, Yale Law School is defined by a call-out culture intolerant of any—politically left, right, or center—who would refuse to toe the line. Some of our fellow students—truthfully, a minority—have lost sight of that commitment to open dialogue and free debate. They shout down speakers with whom they disagree. Worse, they have been in the past supported by a law school administration who, when faced with the choice to stand for free speech or cave to the demands of the mob, chose to threaten a student’s [i.e. Trent Colbert’s] bar admission and pre-write him a groveling, insincere apology. But many, many more students are sick of it. They—and we—want to be able to voice contrarian opinions without fear of official reprisal.”

Wow, I thought. These people are speaking my language. On a whim, I emailed two of the signatories—both students in their third and final year of study at YLS. It struck me that, in their outlook, they sounded a lot like much younger versions of the Jon Kay who’d once roamed these halls.

As it turned out, they’d both heard my podcast with Colbert, and were happy to meet. Within a few hours, the three of us were parked in a café, trading stories about our respective law school experiences.

Neither student had any kind of dramatic “cancellation” story to share with me. (And, as a LinkedIn scan attests, both have gone on to gilded careers—one as a Circuit Court clerk, the other as an associate at a top-tier New York law firm.) But they did lament the lack of connection they had with many fellow students.

In part because of the COVID-19 pandemic (which pushed their courses online during their first year), and in part because of the tribalizing effects of politics and online discourse, there were a lot of classmates at YLS who simply wouldn’t engage with them. One of the two (a libertarian more than a movement conservative) was so determined to bridge this divide that he actually set up a little Ask-Me-Anything booth in the cafeteria, which, he hoped, would become a venue for dialogue and understanding. But no one ever came over, he told me. He just sat there by himself.

In recent months, my Canadian friends have taken me to task for visiting the United States so frequently. (Since this year began, I’ve gone hiking in Nevada, biking in Vermont, and boardgaming in Tennessee.) That’s because Donald Trump’s tariffs have turned Canadians into overnight nationalists, and so there’s a drumbeat of pressure to “keep our money in Canada.” But life is short, and I’m not going to let Trump dictate where I vacation—even indirectly. Plus, while I’ll always be a proud Canadian, I still love the United States—in part because of all those enduring friendships I made during law school.

But I do wonder if that would have been the case if my Yale experience were shifted a quarter century into the future. In the hashtag era, would my time-traveling classmates and I still have been able to keep our politics in parentheses as we embarked on our law school adventure? Or would I be sitting alone in a corner of the caf, inviting conversations that would never happen?

What worries me more about today’s America isn’t the common complaint that the country is “divided”—it has always been divided in important socioeconomic ways—but that, thanks to communications technology, those divisions now manifest themselves as powerful social barriers. Had those barriers been erected 30 years ago, my own American Experience would have been a lot less joyful.

