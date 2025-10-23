Fair For All

Alexander Simonelis
6h

Kay's five years of US experience weren't superficial, just different.

Canadians didn't become "overnight nationalists". Far too many of us have been guilty of stereotypical thinking for far too long.

"I’m not going to let Trump dictate where I vacation"

Hoo, boy - is that a misdiagnosis! Trump would tell you to bring your money and visit more frequently. It's precisely those overnight nationalists that are trying to intimidate you - not that it's any of their business.

The fact is that the US is trying to return to classic, commonsense governance - secure borders, no men in women's sports and washrooms, no racial hiring and admissions quotas, ... - while we in Canada are still stuck in all that mire and possibly getting worse:

-BC court puts property (large real estate ownership, specifically) rights into serious question;

-differential criminal sentences based on race undermining equality before the law;

-Alberta making separatist noises;

-Quebec likely to give the PQ a big election win in 2026 - serious separatist noises.

I would love to see an accurate poll on economic union with the US.

Here endeth the lesson.

Luc Lelievre
6h

I wrote the following 40-page long essay:

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/breaking-the-algorithmic-lock-how

