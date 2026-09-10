Fair For All

Fair For All

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JGB's avatar
JGB
1d

There is an economic consequence of Libraries neglecting certain (majority) demographics for ideological reasons: If Libraries do not serve the larger community then they should expect a taxpayer revolt and funding cuts - especially when so many struggle to put food on the table and gas in their car (to get to work).

If Libraries stop serving their loyal users (e.g. senior citizens) they will have few allies when the revolt happens. Ironically, the groups they want to include have already switched to smart phones. They are abandoning proven allies for fickle users - which makes little sense.

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mulhern's avatar
mulhern
20h

Just as a stylistic note, I loathe the word "meritocracy". It was invented by a little known author for his satirical novel "The Rise of the Meritocracy" and he carefully assembled the word so that it would have obvious defects, like a malleable meaning and a mix of Latin and Greek roots. He wanted it to be obviously a bogus word meant for politicians and such. It is pretty wild that it is had gotten into common usage. One day, when a person declares that it is a "brave new world" only 1 person in 100 will suspect that the person is speaking ironically, and then soon it will be zero. "meritocracy" has gone that road a bit faster, that is all.

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