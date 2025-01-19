Freedom Caps and the Pursuit of National Harmony

For FAIR’s Substack, Michael and Raphael Rosen write about Freedom Caps and a path toward healing deeply rooted in the Civil Rights Movement.

Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel marched alongside John Lewis and Martin Luther King Jr., wearing his yarmulke as a symbol of humility before God. Heschel’s proud and unapologetic participation in the march earned him the sincere appreciation of many of the marchers. Hundreds of black marchers wore yarmulkes as they marched through Lowndes County. They called the head coverings “Freedom Caps.” A reporter noted, “The demand for yarmulkes was so great that an order has been wired for delivery of 1,000 when the marchers arrive in Montgomery later this week.”

A Transsexual, a Gay Man, and a Liberal Feminist Walk Into a School Board Meeting...

FAIR Advisor Lisa Selin Davis shares a video of her speaking at a New York City school board meeting.

Last night, I had the honor and privilege of speaking with Cori Cohn and Ben Appel at a subcommittee meeting of CEC D2—New York City’s version of a school board. The main CEC meetings have been disrupted by activists for months, who’ve hummed and bowed heads and turned backs in a show of religious fealty to their own ideas. Last night, there were only a few of them, and though they had a very hard time listening to, hearing, or understanding us, I saw a few of them try. Please watch and share this video. Please help us get the message out that there’s more than one way to approach trans identification, gender identity, gender nonconformity. Please help us create an environment in which people can get all the information.

To understand modern political polarization, you have to go back 53 years.

For her Substack The Certainty Trap, FAIR Advisor Ilana Redstone writes about the roots of modern polarization.

On March 8, 1971, SCOTUS came to a unanimous decision on Griggs v. Duke Power Co., thereby establishing that discrimination could exist without discriminatory intent (i.e., disparate impact). As understandable as this decision was given the timing and nature of Duke Power’s actions, it inadvertently created the conditions for what I have called "The Certainty Trap." The removal of the consideration of intent, and the way that decision affected our moral sensibilities more generally, blurred the line between what ought to be and what is in a way that made good faith disagreement impossible.

Education Technology’s Broken Promises: Can AI Break the Cycle?

FAIR Advisor Robert Pondiscio joins AEI’s John Bailey, Alex Baron of E. L. Haynes Public Charter School, and Daisy Christodoulou of No More Marking for a discussion about the promises and pitfalls of this new age of education technology.

Michael Shellenberger Exposes Who’s to Blame for the LA Fire Disaster

FAIR Advisor Michael Shellenberger sits down with John Papola to discuss the LA fire disaster and what it reveals about California’s leadership crisis.

Why ‘SLAPP’ lawsuits chill free speech and threaten the First Amendment

For FIRE’s Newsdesk, Angel Eduardo writes about “Strategic lawsuits against public participation” and how they threaten free speech.

SLAPP suits are not actually intended to win on the merits of their claims. Rather, their purpose is to bully their targets and to cost them significant time and resources as punishment for their criticisms or comments. They also warn other potential critics to hush up, or else they might be next. This can be a very effective means of silencing dissent and suppressing disfavored speech — which has drastic consequences for our political and cultural discourse. After all, if your public participation lands you in expensive and exhausting legal proceedings, you’re not going to be very keen to participate in public.

