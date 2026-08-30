Civil Discourse, Civic Friendship, and Civil Liberties

This week, we highlighted Robert P. George’s reflections on the role of intellectual humility in preserving meaningful civil discourse and protecting civil liberties. George argues that recognizing our own fallibility is essential to genuine truth-seeking, particularly when engaging with people whose political, moral, or religious convictions differ from our own.

Rather than treating disagreement as a battle to be won, the essay encourages readers to approach opposing viewpoints as opportunities for dialogue, challenge, and deeper understanding. George ultimately warns against both relativism and dogmatism, making the case that a shared commitment to truth can help sustain civic friendship even amid profound disagreement.

“People of goodwill, intellectually and morally serious people of every shade of belief, have in common a desire to know the truth and to live by the truth. We want to avoid falling so deeply in love with our opinions, whatever they happen to be, that we prefer them to the truth. If something we believe, even if it’s a belief we cherish, is in fact false, we want to know that. We want to get ourselves in line with the truth, even if it means abandoning an opinion we had deeply held. Even when the truth is a hard truth, we’d rather know it than continue to embrace a falsehood, even a comfortable and comforting falsehood.”

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What Yale Law School Taught Me About Free Speech and Friendship

Jonathan Kay reflects on his time at Yale Law School, where political disagreements were often sharp but did not prevent students with very different beliefs from becoming friends. He contrasts that experience with today’s increasingly polarized, digitally mediated political culture, where ideological differences can become barriers to meaningful relationships and conversation. Kay argues that real-world friendships create an important incentive to listen, debate in good faith, and remember that the person on the other side of an argument may also be a colleague, neighbor, or friend. His essay ultimately asks what is lost when political identity becomes so central that it prevents us from engaging with people who see the world differently—and whether genuine friendship across disagreement can help preserve the open dialogue essential to a healthy civic culture.

“By today’s standards, however, these discussions were reasonably civil, in part because they were conducted exclusively in person, not on social media (which didn’t yet exist). YLS is a tiny place (a third the size of Harvard’s law school) and so you had to keep in mind that your debating opponent might also be your friend, law-journal colleague, roommate, softball-team teammate, or racquetball partner (yes, that sweatband-and-Tab sport was still a thing back then). These real-world social and civic connections kept your tongue in check.”

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What Happens When We Stop Trying to Win a Difficult Conversation?

Willow Paul explores how curiosity, empathy, and a willingness to listen can transform difficult conversations. Drawing from her own experience and work in public deliberation, Paul argues that understanding someone’s perspective does not require agreeing with them—it requires looking beyond conclusions to the experiences and values that shaped them. Ultimately, the essay offers a case for choosing curiosity over certainty and seeing disagreement not as a contest to win, but as an opportunity to learn from one another and build stronger communities.

“The goal, I discovered, should never have been agreement. It was understanding, the point where someone’s view makes sense to you as something a person could reasonably arrive at, even when reaching that point is hard. That was exactly what my father and I had never had a way to give each other. It showed me the path I wanted to take in life. Even beliefs that look irrational on the surface usually trace back to a real concern or value underneath. Understanding that root does not mean every belief holds up equally against facts. Some do not. What it means is that curiosity about the person’s underlying concern is what makes deep value-based conversation possible. You can respect where someone is coming from and still hold the line on what is true.”

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