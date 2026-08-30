Fair For All

Fair For All

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Bicker's avatar
Richard Bicker
10h

So at what point does the quest for understanding cease and the fighting begin? Or is that for our leaders to determine and order us accordingly?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture