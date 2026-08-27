Fair For All

Fair For All

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Richard Bicker's avatar
Richard Bicker
40mEdited

Love is wonderful, but hate is what truly motivates voters. Thus, hate.

As for truth, there's a Ministry somewhere to deal with that vexation.

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earl's avatar
earl
33m

A beautiful, well articulated and much needed essay. Unfortunately it seems a lot of the world these days is about feelings. And more and more we are ruled by people with a lot of feeling who don't know anything.

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