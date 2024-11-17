"What Now?" Remember the North Star

For her Substack BROADVIEW, FAIR Advisor Lisa Selin Davis writes about the reality of gender diversity and how we can better respond to it.

What’s less clear to me is if they’ve learned the one part of the gender discussion I’d like to keep hold of: that kids like Jazz Jennings really are “born that way.” By that, I don’t mean born transgender. Transition is something you do, not something you are. I mean that some kids emerge as extremely gender nonconforming, performing the gender role associated with the opposite sex. A minority of kids in this group will truly be non-functionally upset about their “assignment”—some would rather die than continue in the category they were born into. It’s now considered conversion therapy to try to to help them feel comfortable in their bodies.

Wilfred Reilly: The Extraordinary Disconnect Between Reality and Polite Conventions

In this edition of the UATX Speaker Series, students learn from FAIR Advisor Wilfred Reilly, renowned political scientist and author, known for his examination of modern American race relations, and the use of modern quantitative methods to test popularized, “sacred cow” theories such as the notion of white privilege.

College Volleyball’s Spartan Meltdown

For Quillette, FAIR Advisor Jonathan Kay writes about a San José State University women’s volleyball coach who explains how her school’s aggressively enforced transgender-inclusion policy created a toxic environment for female athletes.

We, the University of Nevada Reno women’s volleyball team, forfeit against San José State University and stand united in solidarity with the volleyball teams of Southern Utah University, Boise State University, the University of Wyoming, and Utah State University. We demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld. We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes.

Navigating Free Speech with Erec Smith

For Heterodox Academy, FAIR Advisor Erec Smith gives a talk about free speech.

It’s Time for Conservatives to Reclaim Our Place in Ed Reform

For the American Enterprise Institute, FAIR Advisor Robert Pondiscio writes about why conservatives shouldn’t surrender public school reform to the left.

It’s also an opportunity for thoughtful conservatives to re-evaluate past missteps and even make amends. That means engaging with public school teachers, a group that has borne the brunt of conservative ire in recent years. As I argued recently in National Affairs, while it’s true that teachers’ unions have often been obstacles to meaningful reform, there’s more common ground between conservatives and teachers than most people realize on a host of issues including teacher training and pay, school safety, student discipline, even curriculum.

Robert P. George | The 2024 Election And The Future Of The Republican Party

For the Orthodoxy podcast, FAIR Advisor Dr. Robert P. George talks about about the results of the 2024 election, post liberalism, and what direction Donald Trump is taking the Republican Party.

America Reconciled

For Root Quarterly and The Philadelphia Citizen, FAIR Advisor John Wood Jr. writes about how can we heal the virus of polarization across our civic body.

The United States Constitution does not need to be reinvented. But the spirit of nonviolence, in its goodwill, its moral courage, and its dignifying of opposition, could be funneled into a series of civic engagement processing spanning across American civil society that could heal the virus of polarization across our civic body like so many antibodies — from campus to community, to the private sector, to the political parties themselves. The tools for such impact are already present within the work and research of hundreds of organizations across the larger bridge-building field.

