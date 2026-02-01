The Body–Mind Connection: How Physiology Is Often Overlooked in Mental Health Care

For FAIR’s Substack, Dr. Kendra Kautz writes about how gaps in clinical training and time-constrained care often leave physiology out of mental health decision-making, despite its central role in emotional regulation.

At the center of this discussion is informed decision-making. Patients deserve a clear understanding of what medication is intended to address, what it may not resolve, and what other biological factors could be influencing their symptoms. That context allows treatment decisions to be collaborative rather than reactive. When care includes explanation—not just intervention—symptoms are less likely to be experienced as personal failures and more likely to be understood as meaningful signals. That understanding often changes not only how people feel, but how they engage in their own healing.

The Road to Social Work Curricula’s Ideological Capture

For The Multilevel Mailer, Nathan Gallo and Arnold Cantú write about how the CSWE’s ADEI mandates deepened the discipline’s left-leaning bent, producing a “lost generation” of social workers.

In September 2021, the CSWE released a summary of survey feedback after receiving written responses from 564 social work educators (in addition to feedback solicited at two conferences and a town hall event). Even within the small sample size (current social work professionals total over 700,000 while faculty total an estimated 11,500), respondents raised concerns about the consequences of mandating ADEI ideas across the curricula and educational policy. “This seems to be pandering to the left and training social workers to be radical advocates,” one commenter noted, “instead of compassionate and tenacious social work practitioners whose goal is to help everyone be the best that they can be.”

Glenn Loury: I fear for America’s future

UnHerd's Freddie Sayers talks to eminent economist and social scientist Professor Glenn Loury about a troubling new shift in American discourse: the rise of Right-wing identity politics. Traditionally a critic of the woke Left, Loury turns his sights on the world’s wealthiest man, arguing that Elon Musk is making a "category mistake" by importing South African racial anxieties into the American context. By embracing white solidarity and racial essentialism, Loury argues, the Right is not defeating identity politics, but is instead adopting a politically destructive mirror image of the very ideology they claim to oppose.

The federal charges against Don Lemon raise serious concerns for press freedom

FIRE’s Newsdesk breaks down its concerns with the case against Don Lemon.

In a free society, journalists play a vital role in documenting and reporting on events of public concern, including illegal conduct. Manufacturing federal crimes out of the facts we’ve seen so far chills that core function. Considered in light of the administration’s online taunts and demonstrated hostility to the press, that appears to be the point. FIRE will be watching closely.

How Curiosity Can Make Tough Conversations Manageable

Mónica Guzmán shares tips for constructive dialogue:

“Our community is hungry for this. We’re hungry for tools, we’re hungry for connection, and we’re hungry for answers,” Clemens said. “Students asked insightful questions at lunch about how to make space for thoughtful engagement when what we want is instant gratification. Dialogue does not bring instant gratification. And so remembering and reminding ourselves to be patient with the big questions, to be curious—that’s what’s going to get us, hopefully, to a better space.”

