Maureen
4d

I'm a retired psychotherapist. I always urged my clients to get bloodwork done, and several came back with results indicating that their symptoms were due to very low vitamin D or thyroid. In another case with a couple having issues around painful sex, I urged the woman to see a specialist, and she came back with a diagnosis of interstitial cystitis. Imagine if I had instead worked with the couple on relationship issues!

Neural Foundry
4d

This shift toward treating anxiey as a signal rather than a pathology is huge. I've seen family members get stuck in that loop where meds mask symptoms but never adress the underlying metabolic or hormonal drivers. The case with the postpartum mom really stuck out to me becuse it showed how normal physological depletion gets mislabeled as just "postpartum blues."

