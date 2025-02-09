A Call to Return to Core Medical Principles

For FAIR’s Substack, Dr. Nikki Johnson, MD, writes about the Hippocratic oath and physician’s duty to prioritize patient care over DEI.

Advocates for diversity and inclusion initiatives often argue that traditional medical education neglects the impact of social determinants on health outcomes. Yet, this perspective fails to recognize that understanding these determinants should enhance, not replace, our focus on clinical knowledge. We can acknowledge the multifaceted nature of health without fracturing our commitment to rigorous medical training. The aim should be to provide personalized care that addresses individual needs, informed by evidence-based research rather than divisive categorization.

Read the Full Article

DEI made diversity a dirty word. But the concept made America great

For Fox News Opinion, FAIR Executive Director Monica Harris writes about the value of true diversity.

Diverse candidates often came from socio-economically challenged backgrounds, but these challenges also influenced how they identified problems and shaped their approaches to solving them. At its best, diversity brought unique perspectives reflecting a wide range of social and political beliefs, worldview and, especially, class. In this context, immutable characteristics such as race and sex were important aspects of diversity but were by no means the only factors to be considered. This version of diversity tracks with our country’s long history of assimilating Irish, Italian, Jewish and other immigrant groups whose experiences contributed to the kaleidoscope of American culture. A diverse population helped us meet new challenges, craft innovative solutions and fuel progress that propelled America throughout the 20th Century.

Read the Full Article

How Did Politics Get So Dumb? We're Surrounded By Idiots (w/ Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Robert George)

Michael Steele is joined by Dr. Cornel West and FAIR Advisor Dr. Robert George, two friends on opposite sides of the political spectrum who met while teaching at Princeton University. They speak with Michael about their first impressions of one another, the importance of having your beliefs challenged by those you disagree with and how they teach their students to be intellectually curious truth-seekers.

Watch on YouTube

DEI Must Change

For Persuasion, John McWhorter writes about why he believes Donald Trump’s executive order throws the baby out with the bathwater.

But while deep-sixing the nakedly anti-white posturing of today’s DEI is one thing, it is another to strike down the basic acknowledgement that people should be given a fair shake regardless of sex or color. A mature society endeavors to search for talent beyond where it might seem most intuitive to look and uses imagination—and compassion—in allocating avenues to success. Affirmative action, in its initial sense—unsullied by the distortions of identity politics, the tacit commitment to lowering standards, and the temptations of virtue signalling—was a model of moral advancement for the world and something that the United States could be proud of.

Read the Full Article

FAIR News Podcast

For audio versions of our FAIR News and FAIR Weekly Roundup newsletters, subscribe and listen to FAIR News Weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or via RSS feed.

Join the FAIR Community

Join us, and become a member of FAIR.

Become a FAIR volunteer, or join a FAIR chapter.