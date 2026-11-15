If I Had a Direct Line to Beyoncé and Jay-Z: On Anti-Semitism

In this week’s roundup, Meaning and Place, aka Jordi Rozenman examines the responsibility that comes with cultural influence and the troubling silence surrounding rising antisemitism. The essay reflects on Kanye West’s public antisemitism, the power of celebrity platforms, and the consequences of failing to speak out against hate. Through a deeply personal lens, it explores the intersection of Jewish identity, popular culture, and the importance of rejecting group hatred in all its forms. Ultimately, it asks a timely question: when influential voices have the power to challenge hatred, what does their silence communicate?

“It is 2026 and I, like so many, am often walking around with a broken heart. But where there is dance, music, connection, there is joy: a joy that fights heartbreak. Use your voices, the soundtrack to my life, on behalf of every fan, and against every hatred. Group hatred of any kind is reprehensible. Don’t you think it is ridiculous that we still need to remind people of this? Let’s see if we can learn anything from history. If we can be better. Use our platforms for better.”

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The Settlement That Admits Antisemitism Is Real

FAIR Board of Advisors member Eli Steele examines a landmark settlement between the Sequoia Union High School District and a group of parents who challenged antisemitism in their schools. Steele argues that the settlement represents an important acknowledgment of antisemitism as a real and systemic form of discrimination, requiring schools to explicitly address it in their policies and classroom practices. He also raises concerns about how political ideologies and educational frameworks can contribute to the marginalization of Jewish students and the erasure of Jewish identity. The article emphasizes the importance of recognizing prejudice, challenging harmful narratives, and ensuring that Jewish students are treated with dignity and equality.

“Yesterday’s settlement agreement between the Sequoia Union High School District and a group of parents is more than a local school dispute quietly resolved. Led by the law firm, Ropes & Gray, and The Deborah Project, this settlement is one of the clearest acknowledgments yet that antisemitism in our public schools is real, systemic, and can no longer be brushed aside with slogans about “equity” and “inclusion.”’

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In Defense of Free Speech and the Mission of the University

FAIR Board of Advisors member Robert P. George examines the importance of protecting free speech and open inquiry within universities, particularly amid rising antisemitism on college campuses following the October 7 attacks. George argues that universities should encourage the expression and examination of all viewpoints, even those considered offensive or deeply objectionable, rather than imposing restrictions based on ideology. He emphasizes the importance of intellectual freedom, viewpoint diversity, respectful disagreement, and maintaining an environment dedicated to the pursuit of truth.

“The point is that the right to free speech…would not permit just any speech at any time in any place on campus. As I already noted, the academic project entails norms that restrict some instances of speech, and more general norms of social order apply, too: threats and harassment are prohibited, as are slander and libel; incitement to imminent lawlessness is subject to sanction; and so on…I believe that, for reasons both principled and pragmatic, university administrations should not prohibit and punish speech on account of the moral, political, or religious views expressed—no matter how fiercely I or anyone else judges those views to be wrong, evil, or even dangerous.”

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Strategies for Cultural, Entertainment, and Public Figures:…

This guide outlines strategies to address and prevent antisemitism. It emphasizes the influence public figures have in shaping cultural attitudes and argues that they have a responsibility to challenge antisemitism rather than allow it to become normalized. The guide explores how antisemitism appears in public discourse and online spaces, offers recommendations for responding to antisemitic incidents, and highlights ways to promote Jewish inclusion through responsible communication, education, and institutional accountability. It also provides examples of public figures and organizations taking action, along with resources for further education and support.

“Artists, athletes, actors, musicians, executives, content creators, studio leaders, league officials, agents, producers, and industry executives shape culture every day. Their influence extends beyond individual platforms and performances; they also help shape the norms, policies, and institutional cultures of the industries they lead. Nearly 1 in 5 Americans say they would share a message against antisemitism from a public figure, according to AJC’s State of Antisemitism in America 2024 Report. That influence is powerful. It doesn’t just reflect culture; it helps define what is accepted, challenged, and changed.”

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One in Three 9-Year-Old Canadians Cannot Read

In this week’s roundup, the Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy examines Canada’s troubling early-grade literacy rates, finding that between 20 and 56 percent of students across the country cannot meet basic reading standards by Grade 4. Drawing on provincial assessments and educational research, the report explores the lasting consequences of literacy gaps, the shortcomings of existing reading instruction, and the importance of evidence-based approaches such as systematic phonics and early intervention. It makes the case that literacy is not simply an educational benchmark, but a foundation for individual opportunity, economic prosperity, and meaningful participation in a democratic society.

“A shocking number of Canadian students cannot read at a basic level. Primarily focusing on Grade 3 and Grade 4 students, this report examines the state of early-grade literacy in Canada across provinces for which data is available. These grades are the focus for three reasons: These are the years for which assessment data is publicly available; Grade 3 marks a critical turning point in literacy education—the shift from learning to read to reading to learn; and if students do not learn how to read before they start Grade 4, the evidence suggests they will not learn to read until they are adults (if ever).”

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