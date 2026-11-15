Fair For All

Fair For All

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Grow Some Labia's avatar
Grow Some Labia
2h

That's horrifying--that Canadian children are so illiterate. It mirrors what's going on in the U.S. Ironically, while I was making breakfast I was listening to a couple of American podcasters debate the decline of literacy and whether we're headed toward a New Dark Ages--a fear I already have. Sometimes I wonder whether I might have to flee Canada one day (as I once fled the U.S) to be free of the savages--it's not just 'the other side' that's guilty.

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