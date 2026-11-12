Fair For All

Fair For All

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ScarletM's avatar
ScarletM
43m

I don't listen to this garbage. The bands and artists I listen to make mistakes sometimes, but they don't produce misogynistic gibberish "music" so overall I am less conflicted than those who follow rap and pop.

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