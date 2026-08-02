Fair For All

Fair For All

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Doingmybest's avatar
Doingmybest
9h

Not to mention divisions and subdivisions of cultures and if you're not part of the big culture you're always going to be the one against the wall. And it's absolutely scary how you cannot even mention what is happening on in certain parts of the world

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