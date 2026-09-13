Fair For All

Fair For All

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NV
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Before the 1850s, only a few elite scholars and subscribers could access original materials in exclusive archives, keeping important information away from regular people. When public libraries started to grow in the mid-19th century, they still did not offer this access to everyone; instead, they were used to manage behavior and society. As a result, everyday citizens have never had a system that gives them unfiltered access to the entire historical and intellectual record.

Today, government and activist actions still limit this access by censoring collections and promoting 'approved narratives', which goes against Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. By not allowing the public to see unfiltered primary sources—a privilege once held by elites—important knowledge remains hidden behind institutional barriers, stopping true intellectual freedom.

Traditional cataloging systems like the Dewey Decimal classification made the full range of human knowledge clear, allowing patrons to see the complete structure of available information, even if a specific title was missing.

The old Dewey system made it obvious when a book was missing because every subject had a permanent spot on the shelf and in the catalog, so anyone could look and see a clear gap where a title used to be. Modern ideological weeding erases books completely from the system without a trace, meaning you cannot see what was taken away or even know that it ever existed.

Modern DEI-driven curation frameworks replace this openness with ideological censorship "weeding' and selective acquisition to remove books based on changing political criteria. Unlike traditional oversight or clear censorship, this systematic removal leaves no trace, erasing the visible record of what has been taken away and denying everyday citizens the unedited access to primary sources that was once reserved for elites.

And it's interesting to note the amount of Liberians that were killed in revolutionary Russia. When the Bolsheviks seized power, they immediately recognized libraries as vital instruments for ideological control and began systematically purging collections, banning classic philosophy, and arresting or executing intellectuals and information workers who resisted state curation. Librarians and archivists who attempted to preserve independent catalogs or protect unedited source material faced imprisonment, exile, or death as the state transformed every repository into an organ of party propaganda. True freedom of information requires that libraries remain entirely open, transparent, and completely free from political interference.

Soviet libraries maintained a hidden, restricted-access section called the spetskhran that operated entirely apart from the public catalog. This secret collection held banned philosophy, banned political texts, and unedited foreign literature stripped from public shelves. Access required special state security clearance or explicit authorization from political authorities. This setup created a two-tiered reality where ordinary citizens were fed sanitized state propaganda while political elites and trusted apparatchiks retained private access to the real historical and intellectual record.

If we want to stay free. Our libraries have to stay free. Maintaining that freedom requires protecting public libraries as completely transparent, unmonitored spaces where the entire record of human thought remains visible to everyone, ensuring that access to unedited information is never again locked away or silently erased. - "inclusion" is the last thing they want!

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