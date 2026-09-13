What Are Libraries Including in Their “Inclusion” Policies?

Michael Dudley examines the competing meanings of “inclusion” within the library profession, asking whether efforts to promote diversity and inclusion can sometimes come at the expense of intellectual freedom. Drawing on library policies and recent controversies involving books, speakers, and public events, Dudley explores the tension between creating welcoming spaces for everyone and adopting ideological approaches that may exclude certain ideas or perspectives. He argues that libraries must carefully consider what they mean by “inclusion” if they are to uphold their commitments to neutrality, equal access, and the freedom to read.

“These examples illustrate how “inclusive” policies can result, ironically, in a form of exclusion. In applying this social justice lens to library policy, librarians can end up imposing their own world views onto the craft and seeking to champion diversity and inclusion through the removal of ideas they view as harmful. All other things being equal, however, holding unpopular views–even those some find offensive–is not grounds for censorship.”

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Narratives and Reality with Wilfred Reilly

In this episode of FAIR Perspectives, political scientist and FAIR Advisor Wilfred Reilly examines the gap between popular narratives and objective reality. Reilly discusses how political and cultural narratives can persist despite contradictory evidence, the role of data and expertise in challenging prevailing assumptions, and the consequences of ignoring uncomfortable facts. The conversation also explores censorship, ideological conformity, and the importance of confronting reality—even when doing so challenges deeply held beliefs.

“So the focus of censorship today, and I would actually suspect the focus of censorship throughout history, is not on removing false information, it's on removing true information that powerful people don't like.”

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Misunderstandings of Intellectual Humility

Psychologist Todd B. Kashdan examines intellectual humility and challenges the idea that it is simply an individual trait. Drawing on psychological research, Kashdan argues that humility, curiosity, and openness to new ideas are also shaped by the social environments we create. He explores how groups and institutions can cultivate cultures that encourage questioning, perspective-taking, and a willingness to revise our beliefs in light of new evidence.

“It’s about how we, as a group, create an environment that encourages humility, that values questioning and curiosity, and that isn’t afraid to say, “I am definitely not the smartest person in the room, so where is my thinking off?” This idea is in line with some of the latest psychological research. There’s a growing recognition that traits we usually think of as individual—like implicit bias or a growth mindset—might be better understood as a product of our social environments than about us as individuals.”

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