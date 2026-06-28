Fair For All

Fair For All

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Richard Bicker's avatar
Richard Bicker
6hEdited

Curious that FAIR didn't provide links to the Loury lecture; only took a moment to locate them.

The Glenn Loury presentation is available on the sponsoring organization's (The McCoy Family Center for Ethics in Society) YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@EthicsinSociety.

The presentation itself is at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-zpKt2m0Xc

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